Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Will Open Its 2025 Holiday Season With December Gala

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will open its 2025 holiday season with an Opening Night Gala on Wednesday, December 3 at 7 p.m., marking the first season under Artistic Director Alicia Graf Mack. The event begins with a special program at New York City Center and continues with a dinner and celebration at the Ziegfeld Ballroom. The Gala will honor Daria L. Wallach, chair of the AILEY Board of Trustees, recognizing her leadership and contributions to the organization.

Honorary Chairs for the evening include two-time Oscar nominee Colman Domingo and multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning global superstar Ciara, who will appear as Honored Guest to introduce the finale of Alvin Ailey’s Revelations with a live choir. The one-night-only program will be performed entirely to live music and will include the company premiere of Medhi Walerski’s Blink of an Eye, featuring GRAMMY-winning violinist Melissa White. The program also features a new production of Judith Jamison’s A Case of You, performed to a live rendition of the Joni Mitchell classic sung by five-time GRAMMY Award–winning jazz artist Samara Joy.

Following the performance of Revelations, guests from across the performing arts, philanthropy, business, and public service will gather at the Ziegfeld Ballroom for the annual dinner and celebration. Proceeds from the Gala support the Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation, including new work development, scholarships at The Ailey School, and AILEY’s educational programs. Event co-chairs are Jody & John Arnhold, Emily & Len Blavatnik, Jack Pitts, Eric J. Wallach, Joan & Sandy Weill, and Pamela D. Zilly & John H. Schaefer, with vice chairs Anthony S. Kendall and Anthony A. Lewis. Tickets are available at https://ailey.org/events/opening-night-gala-2025 or by calling 212-405-9029.

The 2025 Opening Night Gala Honorary Committee, chaired by Ciara and Colman Domingo, includes Council Member Gale A. Brewer, Michael Ealy, Jennifer Garner, Yvonne Orji, Amy Sherald, Christian Siriano, Anna Deavere Smith, Bryan Stevenson, and Paul Tazewell.

AILEY’s five-week New York City Center engagement, running December 3–January 4, will include world premieres by Maija García, Fredrick Earl Mosley, Matthew Neenan, Jamar Roberts, Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, Samantha Figgins, and Chalvar Monteiro. The season also features a company premiere by Medhi Walerski and a new production of Judith Jamison’s A Case of You, alongside returning repertory including Alvin Ailey’s Revelations, performed to live music during opening weekend. Tickets start at $45 and are available at the New York City Center Box Office, by phone at 212-581-1212, or online at ailey.org and nycitycenter.org.