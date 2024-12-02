Photos: Allison Russell Stars as 'Persephone' in HADESTOWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Grammy Award winner Allison Russell is currently starring as ‘Persephone’ in Hadestown on Broadway. Allison began performances on Tuesday, November 12th. Get a first look at photos here!

Hadestown currently stars Allison Russell as ‘Persephone,’ Jordan Fisher as ‘Orpheus,’ Maia Reficco as ‘Eurydice,’ Lillias White as ‘Hermes,’ and Phillip Boykin as ‘Hades.’

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience. Watch Allison Russel perform 'Living It Up' as Persephone HERE!

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy