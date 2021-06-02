Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

All Together Now Announces June Event Lineup

Upcoming events include Scholarship Plus Award: Annual Awards Night and CO/LAB Theater Group 10th Anniversary.

Jun. 2, 2021  
All Together Now Announces June Event Lineup

All Together Now, a media and technology company that brings communities together through live digital events, has announced their upcoming events including the annual awards for Scholarship Plus and the 10th anniversary of CO/LAB Theater Group.

The upcoming events include:

  • Scholarship Plus Award: Annual Awards Night
    Wednesday, June 9, 6:00pm ET

Scholarship Plus supports New York City high school graduates from low-income households through the full journey of college with a four-year scholarship, plus a network that opens opportunities for life. This year they are welcoming their 11th and largest class of scholars in a special virtual event. They will be celebrating college graduates, welcoming the new class of scholars, and honoring their Teachers Who Make a Difference.

  • CO/LAB Theater Group 10th Anniversary
    Monday, June 21

Founded in 2011 by four Syracuse graduates - Laura Borgwardt, Becky Leifman, Arielle Lever, and Sarah Olbrantz - who participated in a similar program while at Syracuse. CO/LAB has expanded from one pilot class of 13 actors to a full schedule of theater classes for individuals with developmental disabilities, and they have developed dozens of original musicals and ensemble-created theatrical performances.

For ticketing links to each event, visit AllTogetherNow.live/shows.

For more information on All Together Now, visit AllTogetherNow.live.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Donna Lynne Champlin
Donna Lynne Champlin
Edred Utomi
Edred Utomi
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald

Related Articles
Phillipa Soo Joins Upcoming Film ONE TRUE LOVES Photo

Phillipa Soo Joins Upcoming Film ONE TRUE LOVES

Meet Top 5 Contestant Charlotte! - Next on Stage Photo

Meet Top 5 Contestant Charlotte! - Next on Stage

Meet Top 5 Contestant Kodiak! - Next on Stage Photo

Meet Top 5 Contestant Kodiak! - Next on Stage

Meet Top 5 Contestant Jamishay! - Next on Stage Photo

Meet Top 5 Contestant Jamishay! - Next on Stage


More Hot Stories For You