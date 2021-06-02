All Together Now Announces June Event Lineup
Upcoming events include Scholarship Plus Award: Annual Awards Night and CO/LAB Theater Group 10th Anniversary.
All Together Now, a media and technology company that brings communities together through live digital events, has announced their upcoming events including the annual awards for Scholarship Plus and the 10th anniversary of CO/LAB Theater Group.
The upcoming events include:
- Scholarship Plus Award: Annual Awards Night
Wednesday, June 9, 6:00pm ET
Scholarship Plus supports New York City high school graduates from low-income households through the full journey of college with a four-year scholarship, plus a network that opens opportunities for life. This year they are welcoming their 11th and largest class of scholars in a special virtual event. They will be celebrating college graduates, welcoming the new class of scholars, and honoring their Teachers Who Make a Difference.
- CO/LAB Theater Group 10th Anniversary
Monday, June 21
Founded in 2011 by four Syracuse graduates - Laura Borgwardt, Becky Leifman, Arielle Lever, and Sarah Olbrantz - who participated in a similar program while at Syracuse. CO/LAB has expanded from one pilot class of 13 actors to a full schedule of theater classes for individuals with developmental disabilities, and they have developed dozens of original musicals and ensemble-created theatrical performances.
For ticketing links to each event, visit AllTogetherNow.live/shows.
For more information on All Together Now, visit AllTogetherNow.live.