Alice Ripley Returns To The Green Room 42 For An Encore Performance Of 'Ripley Prescription'

Tony Award winner Alice Ripley will return to The Green Room 42 in an encore performance of her acclaimed show "Ripley Prescription" on Saturday, August 18 at 7:00 PM. Featuring everything from pop/rock hits to musical theatre standards, this one night only engagement is a rare opportunity to experience an extraordinary evening of storytelling and song by a performer the NY Daily News called "a musical theatre legend." The evening features Brad Simmons on piano.

Alice Ripley is a consummate Broadway star in addition to a versatile actor in film and television and a distinguished singer-songwriter. Her work as Diana in the Pulitzer Price winning Next to Normal garnered her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. She was nominated for both a Drama Desk and a Tony for her brilliant work in the short lived but legendary Side Show, and she's created unforgettable original performances in such Broadway hits as The Who's Tommy, Sunset Boulevard, The Rocky Horror Show and American Psycho.

Ripley has won accolades and awards for her work in the feature films Bear With Us and Sugar! and has made guest appearances on such popular TV series as "Blue Bloods," "Royal Pains," "30 Rock" (as herself) and the Netflix series "Girlboss." Along with four original Broadway cast recordings, two musical theatre duet albums, and countless guest tracks on compilation CDs and demos, Ms. Ripley is an accomplished songwriter/musician who has released three albums of her own music.

"Alice Ripley: Ripley Prescription" will be performed at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) on Saturday, August 18 at 7:oo PM. Cover charges are $30-40 with $70 premium tickets (which include a signed poster and preferred seating). There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its one-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music and events. The space lets audiences experience shows up close and personal. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and wine with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.







