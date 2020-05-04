Alexandra Billings Will Host a Live Virtual Pride Parade on May 31

Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of PRIDE with THE LAVENDER EFFECT LIVE Virtual Pride Parade on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 12p PST / 3p EST Live on Zoom and Facebook.

Legendary Transgender Activist & Actress, Alexandra Billings will be the Virtual Pride Parade's Grand Marshall & Host. Ms Billings is an actress, teacher, singer, and activist. She is best known for her recurring role on Amazon's award-winning show "Transparent." Ms Billings is the second openly transgender woman to have played a transgender character on television and is a true LGBTQ+ Pioneer. Ms Billings is currently the first Transgender actress to be cast as Madame Morrible in the Tony award winning musical "Wicked" on Broadway.

THE LAVENDER EFFECT (www.thelavendereffect.org) hosts a live streaming event to launch Pride Month! LGBTQ+ Activists, Political Leaders, and Celebrities from coast to coast will join the virtual procession. As the world deals with the Covid-19 pandemic, and Pride festivities around the globe are being cancelled, this Virtual Pride Parade will celebrate our history and benefit THE LAVENDER EFFECT's mission to Advance the Future of LGBTQ+ Heritage & Culture.

THE LAVENDER EFFECT is currently accepting applications from individuals and organizations who would like to participate in the Virtual Pride Parade. We welcome LGBTQ+ Activists, Political Leaders, and Celebrities to help us reach a broad audience and to share the cumulative wisdom of LGBTQ+ Pioneers. Celebrating LGBTQ+ Heritage and Culture helps to demystify our diverse community, reduce shame, combat homophobia, and empower youth.

Those who participate are encouraged to creatively and safely express your PRIDE inside or outside, in motion or stationery, harmonic or monotone, dressed up or dressed down (no nudity please). State your gratitude for LGBTQ+ Elders, and all they've endured to make the world a better place. Recite your post-pandemic vision. Tell all what PRIDE means to you.

For sponsorship opportunities, virtual tickets, and updates please signup at https://thelavendereffect.networkforgood.com/events/20696-virtual-pride-parade-tm.





