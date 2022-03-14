Alana Springsteen, Angie K & More to Star in MAY WE ALL

MAY WE ALL: A NEW COUNTRY MUSICAL today announced the first round of dates for the all-star rotating lineup of guest artists who will step into the role of "Bailey Stone" during the world premiere engagement of the highly anticipated stage show. The can't-miss multi-week roster slated to perform at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, TN, on June 7 - July 17 includes Alana Springsteen, Angie K, Alexandra Kay, BRELAND, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Canaan Smith, Danielle Bradbery, Jamie O'Neal, Lainey Wilson, Lindsay Ell, LOCASH, RaeLynn, Robyn Ottolini, Scarlett Burke, Sydney Sierota, Thomas Mac, Tigirlily, and Trent Harmon.



Announced artists and dates for MAY WE ALL: A NEW COUNTRY MUSICAL:

JUNE



7 | LOCASH

8 | BRELAND

9 | Jamie O'Neal

10 | Robyn Ottolini

11 | Thomas Mac and Alana Springsteen *Two performances!

12 | Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Alexandra Kay *Two performances!

14 | Lainey Wilson

16 | Danielle Bradbery

17 | Sydney Sierota

18 | Angie K and Scarlett Burke *Two performances!

21 | Trent Harmon

22 | Lindsay Ell

23 | Tigirlily

24 | RaeLynn

25 | Canaan Smith



Another round of dates are expected soon for guest artists including Brian Kelley, Chris Ruediger, Cooper Alan, and Nick Fradiani, among others. Kelley and his production company CuzBro Productions, in partnership with Lively McCabe Entertainment (Executive Producer Michael Barra), will produce MAY WE ALL: A NEW COUNTRY MUSICAL. Tickets are available now via TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040, or at the TPAC Box Office (505 Deaderick Street, Nashville, TN). For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060. Opening night is set for June 15.



MAY WE ALL: A NEW COUNTRY MUSICAL is the story of Jenna Coates, a small-town girl whose big-city singing career is over before it even begins, and how she returns to the people and the places of her past to find a path to the future. But going home is never easy. A lot has changed in Harmony, TN, since Jenna left and not necessarily for the better. If Jenna and her hometown are going to dig themselves out of their current crises, they're going to need each other. And they're going to need music.



Complementing the storyline, MAY WE ALL: A NEW COUNTRY MUSICAL boasts a must-hear score of fan-favorites from Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, Florida Georgia Line, Jessica Andrews, Johnny Cash, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town, LOCASH, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Reba McEntire, Runaway June, Sara Evans, Tim McGRaw, and Zac Brown Band. Debuting exclusively as part of the musical are two original songs co-written by FGL's Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard.



MAY WE ALL: A NEW COUNTRY MUSICAL features a book by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson, and Eric Pfeffinger, with arrangements and orchestrations by Brian Usifer, choreography by William Carlos Angulo, and is directed by Shelley Butler. Joining the creative team is Tim Mackabee (Scenic Design), Lex Liang (Costume Design), Zach Blane (Lighting Design), Cody Spencer (Sound Design), Geoffrey Ko (Music Director), and Casting by Eisenberg / Beans Casting (Daryl Eisenberg, CSA, Ally Beans, CSA), with more to be revealed. Casting for the musical will also be announced in the near future.

BIOGRAPHIES



Brian Kelley (Producer). Best known as the Florida half of the record-setting superstar duo Florida Georgia Line, Ormond Beach-native Brian Kelley is now embarking on a sandy solo adventure. Making a splash with debut album, SUNSHINE STATE OF MIND, the chill-Country champion is capturing his lifelong connection to the Florida coast. Co-writing and co-producing the project alongside Corey Crowder for an elevated version of his typical party-ready FGL energy, the set matches Kelley's anything-goes ethos with a new sunshine-Country strut, as a partnership between Warner Music Nashville and Kelley's Nashville South Records. It's the latest piece of a creative empire which has already made Kelley and his FGL partner, Tyler Hubbard, one of the best-selling Country duos in history, and true business moguls. Alongside a chart-topping catalog that includes 2020's LIFE ROLLS ON (BMLG Records), 19 career #1 hits, and being the only act to achieve two RIAA DIAMOND-certified singles in Country music history ("Cruise" and "Meant to Be" with Bebe Rexha), the pair maintain thriving business initiatives in addition like FGL House, meet + greet, Round Here Records, Tree Vibez Music, Old Camp Whiskey, and Wolf Moon Bourbon (with Jason Aldean), plus a reputation as electrifying, stadium-thrilling headline performers. Diversifying his enterprise, Kelley is also hands-on with projects like musical and feature film, both titled MAY WE ALL with his production company CuzBro Productions; cult-favorite brand Tribe Kelley with wife Brittney; and a partnership with Oyster City Brewing Company.



CuzBro Productions (Producer). A creative powerhouse emerging in television and film production, CuzBro Productions was formed as the brainchild of Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley (Co-Founder and Principal) and his cousin, actor Stephen Snedden (Co-Founder and President of Production), with writer Justin Halliwell serving as Partner and President of Development. Rooted in hard work, passion and authenticity, CuzBro Productions is dedicated to conveying compelling original stories and creating vivid, authentic worlds with inspired programming that speaks to the heart and humanity of all viewers. Represented by WME, the newly launched company has several television and film projects already in the works, with details expected to announce soon.



Lively McCabe Entertainment (Producer). Led by producer Michael Barra, this global live stage production company specializes in packaging and adapting iconic intellectual property into new stories for theater, film, and television. Projects include the stage adaptation of Clue which is currently the "most-produced play" in the U.S., and its sibling play Cluedo which is currently touring the UK, based on the iconic Paramount Pictures film and Hasbro board game and both available via Broadway Licensing. Other projects include the stage musical adaptation of the MGM film Mystic Pizza, featuring artists such as The Bangles, Wilson Philips, Rick Astley and Cyndi Lauper, and the musical Punk Rock Girl, with a book by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) in partnership with BMG and featuring artists such as Blondie, Avril Lavigne, Pat Benatar, Joan Jett and Gwen Stefani - both available via Concord Theatricals. Visit www.livelymccabe.com.



Tennessee Performing Arts Center (Presenter). Since 1980, the nonprofit arts organization has welcomed more than 14 million audience members and served more than 2 million students, teachers and adults with performances, teacher resources, professional development opportunities, classroom residencies and enrichment programs. Each year, TPAC serves several hundred thousand audience members with its HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC series, a variety of special engagements, and the productions of three resident artistic companies - Nashville Ballet, Nashville Opera and Nashville Repertory Theatre. TPAC's mission is to champion excellence in the performing arts and arts education, foster support for its resident companies and community partners, and serve as an inclusive place for all to enjoy meaningful and relevant experiences that enrich lives and promote economic vitality. Institutional sponsors include HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health and Nissan North America. TPAC is funded in part by support from the National Endowment for the Arts, Tennessee Arts Commission and the Metropolitan Nashville Arts Commission. For more information, visit TPAC.org.