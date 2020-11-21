Alan Rickman's Diaries Will Be Published as a Book Next Year
The journals span over 25 years, but will be cut down to a single book.
Alan Rickman's 27 volumes of diaries will be published as a book in the fall of next year, The Guardian reports.
Rickman, best known for his role of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter film series, wrote in his journals about everything from his thoughts on acting, to friendships and politics. The journals span over 25 years, but will be cut down to a single book.
He wrote until his death in 2016, from pancreatic cancer at the age of 69.
Publisher Canongate has acquired the rights to the diaries, which will be published as The Diaries of Alan Rickman in autumn 2022.
"I'm delighted that Canongate will be publishing Alan's diaries, and couldn't have wished for a finer appointment of editor than Alan Taylor," said Rima Horton, Rickman's widow, who was with him since 1965. "The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor, but the real Alan - his sense of humour, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship and his devotion to the arts."
Read more on The Guardian.
An internationally-renowned actor of stage, screen and television, Alan Rickman was nominated for a Tony Award for his acclaimed starring performance as Elyot in the 2002 production of Noel Coward's Private Lives. He previously made his Broadway debut and earned his first Tony Award nomination as Valmont in the 1987 U.S. premiere production of Les Liasions Dangereuses. His last Broadway role was Leonard in Seminar in 2011.
On film, he is perhaps best known for his iconic performances as Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter franchise and Hans Gruber in the 1988 hit Die Hard, as well as award-winning roles in such films as Sense and Sensibility and, more recently, Sweeney Todd and Bottle Shock.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Voting Opens For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and productions in New York from October 1st, 2019 to September 30th, 2020. Nominees in all categori...
Megan Mullally to Lead Reimagined ANYTHING GOES from Kathleen Marshall
Emmy-winner Megan Mullally will hit the high seas as Reno Sweeney in a reimagined UK production of Anything Goes from Tony-winner Kathleen Marshall! ...
Breaking: The Casts of AIN'T TOO PROUD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS & More Will Take Part in ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special on NBC
On Thanksgiving morning, theatre fans will get their first taste of Broadway in months when casts reunite for performances on the Macy's Thanksgiving ...
Kirstin Maldonado Joins Broadway-Aimed CHILDREN OF EDEN
GRAMMY Award winning artist of Pentatonix and Broadway star, Kirstin Maldonado, will be joining the much anticipated Children of Eden production, sche...
John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask Respond to HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Casting Controversy, Saying Anyone Should Be Allowed to Play the Role
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Sydney season of Hedwig and the Angry Inch has been postponed following controversy surrounding the casting ...
INTO THE WOODS is Coming to Encores!
New York City Center today announced an additional musical in development as part of the longstanding Encores! series. Stephen Sondheim and James Lap...