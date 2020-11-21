Alan Rickman's Diaries Will Be Published as a Book Next Year

Alan Rickman's 27 volumes of diaries will be published as a book in the fall of next year, The Guardian reports.

Rickman, best known for his role of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter film series, wrote in his journals about everything from his thoughts on acting, to friendships and politics. The journals span over 25 years, but will be cut down to a single book.

He wrote until his death in 2016, from pancreatic cancer at the age of 69.

Publisher Canongate has acquired the rights to the diaries, which will be published as The Diaries of Alan Rickman in autumn 2022.

"I'm delighted that Canongate will be publishing Alan's diaries, and couldn't have wished for a finer appointment of editor than Alan Taylor," said Rima Horton, Rickman's widow, who was with him since 1965. "The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor, but the real Alan - his sense of humour, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship and his devotion to the arts."

Read more on The Guardian.

An internationally-renowned actor of stage, screen and television, Alan Rickman was nominated for a Tony Award for his acclaimed starring performance as Elyot in the 2002 production of Noel Coward's Private Lives. He previously made his Broadway debut and earned his first Tony Award nomination as Valmont in the 1987 U.S. premiere production of Les Liasions Dangereuses. His last Broadway role was Leonard in Seminar in 2011.

On film, he is perhaps best known for his iconic performances as Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter franchise and Hans Gruber in the 1988 hit Die Hard, as well as award-winning roles in such films as Sense and Sensibility and, more recently, Sweeney Todd and Bottle Shock.

