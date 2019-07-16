Adrienne Walker Returns as Nala in THE LION KING Tonight, July 16

Broadway's award-winning best musical The Lion King will welcome back Adrienne Walker as Nala to the company, beginning performances Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Minskoff Theatre.

Walker returns to the Broadway Company, which she joined in the role of Nala beginning in 2016.



Adrienne Walker (Nala) returns to The Lion King after playing Hattie in the Tony ® -nominated revival of Kiss Me Kate at Studio 54. A native of Jonesboro, GA, Walker is a proud graduate of Spelman College. Favorite regional credits include Iphigenia in Aulis, Agamemnon, The Color Purple (Jeff nom), Sondheim on Sondheimand Porgy and Bess at the Opera Comique in Paris. Walker voices Peanut on the YouTube LGTBQ animated series McTucky Fried High.

After 21 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 25 global productions have been seen by morethan 100 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years. Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway; London's West End; Hamburg; Tokyo; Madrid; Scheveningen, Holland; on tour across Japan and North America, with a separate production touring internationally, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 20 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You