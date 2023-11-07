Adriana Scalice Joins the SIX Boleyn Tour as Catherine Parr

The tour is currently on stage in Richmond, VA.  

Nov. 07, 2023

SIX (Boleyn Tour)

Adriana Scalice (Mean Girls) has joined the second year of the North American tour of the Tony Award®-winning hit musical SIX (called the “Boleyn Tour”) as Catherine Parr. The tour is currently on stage in Richmond, VA.  
 
Scalice joins a company that features Gerianne Pérez as Catherine of Aragon, Zan Berube as Anne Boleyn, Amina Faye as Jane Seymour, Terica Marie as Anna of Cleves, and Aline Mayagoitia as Katherine Howard. The cast also includes Aryn Bohannon, Wesley Carpenter, Jana Larell Glover, Taylor Pearlstein, Cassie Silva, and Kelly Denice Taylor.  
 
From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!   
  
SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.    
  
  
The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 68 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. 

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design), and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.  
   
SIX is currently on stage at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 West 47th Street) on Broadway, and is playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK, and the Netherlands, and at Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre. 

The show had a successful North American Premiere at Chicago Shakespeare in the summer of 2019. Prior to Broadway, the show played limited engagements at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) in Cambridge, MA, the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, AB Canada, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in Saint Paul, MN.  
 




