Adi Roy Will Take Over the Title Role in ALADDIN This Summer

Aladdin will welcome Adi Roy in the title role beginning Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Roy joins the Broadway company directly from the North American tour, which he has led since it launched in the fall of 2022. He will play the tour's final performance in Costa Mesa, CA on May 12 prior to joining the Broadway company. Michael Maliakel will play his final performance as Aladdin on Sunday, June 2.

ADI ROY (Aladdin) is ecstatic to join the Broadway company of Aladdin after opening the North American tour in 2022 and riding the magic carpet through 63 different cities. Previously, you may have seen him as Phoenix in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway. @adivroy_

Aladdin, already among the biggest hits in Broadway history, recently celebrated its 10th anniversary at the New Amsterdam Theatre on March 20, 2024. The hit production has played over 3,500 performances and welcomed nearly 6M guests to the New Amsterdam Theatre. It ranks #15 on the list of all-time Broadway long runs and has appeared on the Top 10 list of highest-grossing Broadway shows virtually every week of its run.

In the decade since Aladdin opened, only the mega-hits The Lion King, Wicked and Hamilton have grossed more at the box office.

Globally, Aladdin has achieved reach and enduring popularity rare among Broadway musicals. There have been 11 productions on four continents showcasing the spectacle created by Nicholaw and his extraordinary creative team, winners of a collective 24 career Tony Awards.

ABOUT ALADDIN

Aladdin, the hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, opened on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre to critical acclaim on March 20, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years.

The Broadway production has set 17 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and spawned 11 productions on four continents. Worldwide it has welcomed nearly 20 million people and can be seen currently on Broadway, on tour across North America and the U.K. and Ireland, as well as in Japan and Spain, with a new production in Seoul, South Korea opening this fall.

The current cast of Aladdin stars Michael Maliakel making his Broadway debut in the title role, Michael James Scott as Genie, Sonya Balsara as Jasmine and Dennis Stowe as Jafar. The show also features Milo Alosi, Zach Bencal and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin's sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar, JC Montgomery as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Caleb Barnett, Jeremy Gaston and Wes Hart stand by for several principals.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart and Thomas Schumacher, Aladdin features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exciting world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

The animated film Aladdin was released by Disney in 1992 and was a critical and box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year.

The film won the Oscar for Best Original Score and introduced the hit song “A Whole New World,” which won the second of the film's two Academy Awards as Best Original Song. The Peabo Bryson/Regina Belle recording of the tune soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, eight-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, three-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly. John MacInnis is the associate choreographer, Jason Trubitt is the production supervisor and Myriah Bash is the general manager. Anne Quart serves as executive producer.