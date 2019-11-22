Adelphi Orchestra Announces Sixteenth Annual Young Artist Competition
Applications are now open for the 16th Annual Adelphi Orchestra Young Artist Competition - Finalist play in a recital on April 18 2020 in NYC at the National Opera Center, Marc Scorca Recital Hall.
Open to Strings, Winds, and Piano of any nationality up to age 23. The 2020 first place winner perform with the Adelphi Orchestra during the 2020-21 Season. Prizes will be awarded in each category on April 18th. Deadline for Video Round is February 1, 2020.
Previous winners include: Hikaru Yonezaki, Randall Goosby, Bryan Cheng, Xiaoxuan Shi, Nathan Meltzer, Ari Boutris, Ming Nga Cheung, Dylan Wu , Anton Rist, Brieuc Vourch, Jennifer Choi, Lindy Tsai ,Ethan Siegel, Philo Lee, Christina Hughes Applications to be received by: February 1 2020.
For application details, visit: Adelphi Orchestra 2020 Competition
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure ... (read more)
Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
Voting is NOW OPEN for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! The nominees are set, and now you can vote to make sure your... (read more)
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE to Air on Nickelodeon Dec 7
Nickelodeon today announced that following a critically lauded run on Broadway, The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage!, which reunites members of the o... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda on tick, tick... BOOM- 'It Was the First Musical I Saw That Felt Truly Contemporary'
Miranda recently chatted with Page Six about the project. 'I was a kid who wanted to be a filmmaker all my life,' Miranda explained. 'I was the kid wh... (read more)
Eileen Atkins and Timothée Chalamet Will Lead 4000 MILES at The Old Vic
This spring The Old Vic will present Amy Herzog's Pulitzer Prize for Drama nominated play 4000 Miles, directed by Matthew Warchus with Eileen Atkins a... (read more)
Randy Rainbow's Album 'Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!' Debuts at #1 on Billboard Comedy Album Chart
Randy Rainbow's debut album Hey Gurl, It's Christmas!, released by Broadway Records (Van Dean, President), debuted in the number one spot on Billboard... (read more)