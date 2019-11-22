Adelphi Orchestra Announces Sixteenth Annual Young Artist Competition

Applications are now open for the 16th Annual Adelphi Orchestra Young Artist Competition - Finalist play in a recital on April 18 2020 in NYC at the National Opera Center, Marc Scorca Recital Hall.

Open to Strings, Winds, and Piano of any nationality up to age 23. The 2020 first place winner perform with the Adelphi Orchestra during the 2020-21 Season. Prizes will be awarded in each category on April 18th. Deadline for Video Round is February 1, 2020.

Previous winners include: Hikaru Yonezaki, Randall Goosby, Bryan Cheng, Xiaoxuan Shi, Nathan Meltzer, Ari Boutris, Ming Nga Cheung, Dylan Wu , Anton Rist, Brieuc Vourch, Jennifer Choi, Lindy Tsai ,Ethan Siegel, Philo Lee, Christina Hughes Applications to be received by: February 1 2020.

For application details, visit: Adelphi Orchestra 2020 Competition





