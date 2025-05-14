Adam Kantor, Kyla Stone and More to Star in CAMELOT at Pittsburgh CLO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pittsburgh CLO has revealed the cast of Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT launching the 2025 PNC Summer of Musicals. This beloved classic comes to life on the Benedum Center stage June 17 – 22, offering audiences an unforgettable blend of romance, adventure, and magic.

The cast features Adam Kantor (Arthur), Ben Jacoby (Lancelot), Kyla Stone (Guenevere), John L Grimsley (Merlyn/Pellinore), Alexander Podolinski (Mordred), Andrea Weinzierl (Morgan LeFey), Brett Barthelemy (Ensemble), Bella Bilandzija (Ensemble/Lady Anne), Ryan Cavanaugh (Ensemble/Sir Sagramore), Bobby M Davis (Ensemble/Sir Colgrevance/Assistant Dance Captain), Jordan T DeLeon (Ensemble), Kylie Edwards (Ensemble), Marjorie Failoni (Swing/Dance Captain), Michael Greer (Ensemble/Dap/Sir Caster), Laura Guley (Ensemble/Lady Catherine), Liz LeClerc (Ensemble/Nimue, Understudy Guenevere).

A sweeping tale of passion, honor, power and destiny, Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT transports audiences to a mystical kingdom ruled by ideals – and threatened by betrayal. With its soaring score, rich storytelling, and legendary love triangle, this timeless musical has something for everyone: thrilling duels, heart stirring ballads, and a touch of whimsy.

Directed by Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer of Pittsburgh CLO, this new production promises to captivate a new generation.

"Directing a musical as iconic as Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT is a rare and thrilling opportunity—and I’m especially honored to do so with this extraordinary group of artists," said Fleischer. "Each cast member brings not only remarkable talent but also a genuine passion for storytelling that will breathe new life into this legendary tale. The triumphs and challenges of King Arthur, Guenevere, Lancelot and the Knights of the Round Table remain as relevant today as when their legend emerged in the 12th Century. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the magic we’re creating together on the Benedum

stage."

The production also features choreography by Mara Newbery Greer, music direction by Robert Neumeyer, and fight direction by Randy Kovitz.



