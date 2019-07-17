Actress and Playwright E. Katherine Kerr Dies at 82

Actress and playwright E. Katherine Kerr has died, according to The New York Times. She was 82.

Kerr is best known for her film work, such as Mike Nichols' "Silkwood" in 1983, and "Suspect" in 1987, in both of which Cher also starred.

On stage, Kerr was seen in Cloud 9, which earned her a Drama Desk nomination as well as an Obie Award.

Kerr received a second Drama Desk nomination in 1987 for her role in Laughing Wild at Playwrights Horizon.

Under her birth name, Elaine Kerr, she was seen on Broadway in smaller roles in the original Broadway casts of No Place to Be Somebody and Night Watch. She also was a standby in A Streetcar Named Desire and an understudy in Mert & Phil. When she wasn't getting roles as big as she had hoped, she dropped "Elaine" in favor of just "E."

Her one Broadway credit under "E. Katherine Kerr" was Passion in 1983.

The first play Kerr wrote was Juno's Swans, which had its premiere in 1978 at The Ensemble Studio Theater, and then moved to the PAF Playhouse in Huntington, N.Y., on Long Island, where Ms. Kerr had a starring role. It was resurrected in 1985 in an Off Broadway production at Second Stage.

Kerr also was an acting teacher holding a two-day workshop that took her around the world for three decades. She also taught at Yale, New York University, Sarah Lawrence College, the Playwrights Horizons Theater School, and the 42nd Street Collective.

In 2011, Kerr's book on acting was published, titled, "The Four Principles: Applying the Keys of Brilliant Acting to Life."

Read more on The New York Times.





