Actors Shakespeare Company Presents THE KNIGHT OF THE BURNING PESTLE
The equity professional Actors Shakespeare Company, now in its 20th season, continues its monthly reading series with Francis Beaumont's 1607 comedy The Knight of the Burning Pestle on Wednesday, March 25th at 7pm at The Episcopal Actors Guild.
Directed by longtime Actors Shakespeare Company member Lynn Battaglia, the full cast will he announced soon.
Considered to be the first full-length parody play in English, The Knight of the Burning Pestle tells the story of a grocer and his wife who, while attending the play The London Merchant, interrupt, comment on the play and even persuade their apprentice to participate on stage.
The Episcopal Actors Guild is located at 1 East 29th Street in New York City. There is a suggested donation of $5. For further information, visit the Actors Shakespeare Company's website at www.ascnj.org
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside the Actors Stu... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Announced its New Playing Schedule
Beginning Monday March 9, 2020, the playing schedule for Beetlejuice at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) will be as follows: Monday, T... (read more)
Check Out Exclusive New Designs & Savings In The Theatre Shop
The Theatre Shop is adding brand new designs every week! Start Monday off right by indulging your inner threatre kid with a brand new design!... (read more)
Photo Flash: The Cast and Crew of CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Meet the Press
Roundabout Theatre Company's Caroline, or Change will begin performances on March 13, 2020 and open on April 7, 2020 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 Wes... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker in Broadway-Bound PLAZA SUITE
As previously announced, Plaza Suite will play a strictly limited 17-week Broadway engagement at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street), with previews ... (read more)
Broadway League Releases Statement on Coronavirus: 'We Are Following the Lead of Our City'
As the threat of Coronavirus continues to grow around the world, the Broadway League has joined other industry organizations in keeping the public inf... (read more)