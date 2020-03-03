Actors Shakespeare Company Presents THE KNIGHT OF THE BURNING PESTLE

The equity professional Actors Shakespeare Company, now in its 20th season, continues its monthly reading series with Francis Beaumont's 1607 comedy The Knight of the Burning Pestle on Wednesday, March 25th at 7pm at The Episcopal Actors Guild.

Directed by longtime Actors Shakespeare Company member Lynn Battaglia, the full cast will he announced soon.

Considered to be the first full-length parody play in English, The Knight of the Burning Pestle tells the story of a grocer and his wife who, while attending the play The London Merchant, interrupt, comment on the play and even persuade their apprentice to participate on stage.

The Episcopal Actors Guild is located at 1 East 29th Street in New York City. There is a suggested donation of $5. For further information, visit the Actors Shakespeare Company's website at www.ascnj.org





