Actors' Equity Releases Statement Denouncing Rise in Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans

Actors' Equity Association, released the following statement after news reports that the attacks against Asian Americans that began to spike during the pandemic persisted over the course of 2020, reaching a 150% increase over the year before.

"We must not tolerate hatred in our communities," said Kate Shindle, president of Actors' Equity Association. "Although the pandemic has continued to exacerbate racism, Equity remains firm in our resolve to denounce bigotry in all forms, including examining our own industry. We have to remain vigilant against acts of racism, and stand in solidarity with all people of Asian descent against these heinous acts of hatred and violence."

Equity first issued a response to the rise in anti-Asian incidents in May 2020, including a deeper dive into the pandemic's disproportionate effect on non-white Americans on the union's Diversity & Inclusion blog.