Actionplay Voices Choir To Host Holiday Gala (Winter Spectacular!) & Cha-Chingle Jingle Mingle

Actionplay has announced its upcoming performance, Actionplay Voices Choir Holiday Gala (Winter Spectacular!) & Cha-Chingle Jingle Mingle!, taking place on Thursday, December 11 at 7 p.m. at Judson Memorial Church in the East Village.

The celebrated neurodiverse Actionplay Choir, featuring singers ages 15 to 61, will present a full concert of festive holiday songs. This gala performance will raise funds for the Voices Choir, Actionplays new disability-inclusive choir, who recently performed at Night of Too Many Stars.

Guest performers include Anita Hollander, an acclaimed actress, singer, and composer whose 50-year career spans Carnegie Hall and Off-Broadway. She is the creator of the award-winning musical Still Standing and serves as the National Chair of the SAG-AFTRA Performers with Disabilities Committee. The guest lineup also includes Lisa Stephen Friday, a dynamic musician, composer, and writer known for her acclaimed one-woman musical Trans Am (Keegan Theatre, Joe's Pub), the musical Doll/Girl, and her 2023 Artist-in-Residence tenure at Judson Memorial Church.

Tickets start at $100 and can be purchased at www.givebutter.com/ActionplayHoliday25. All proceeds will go towards the Voices Choir. Sponsorship tickets are available which will help ensure that Actionplay can keep providing equal access for autistic, neurodivergent, and disabled performers.

The Actionplay Voices Choir is led by musical director Shane Dittmar. The choir includes Shayaan Aman, Alan Basiev, Preston Burger, Darnelle Cadet, Grace Cerritos, Desmond Luis Edwards, Samantha Elisofon, Lilly Fanelle, Michael Freeman, Shafer Gootkind, Isabel Gray, Emily Kendall, Madison Kopec, Ronni McAllister, Joshua Miller, Ari Sloan, Leslie Spitznagel, Ben Tyree, Mia Vongsavang, and Zoey Zucker.

Actionplay is an NYC-based 501(c)(3) programming, outreach, and education organization dedicated to providing autistic, neurodivergent, and disabled teens and adults equal access to education, arts, and culture. Actionplay helps to develop life skills in a fun-filled and supportive environment where participants thrive. Through our innovative programs, outreach, training and professional development, Actionplay strives to build a more inclusive world. www.actionplay.org