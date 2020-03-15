Abrons Arts Center Suspends Classes Through March 29
Abrons Arts Center has announced that all classes are cancelled through March 29.
The following statement has been released:
The team at Abrons Arts Center continues to monitor the evolving concerns surrounding COVID-19. We are carefully following guidance from city and state health departments and the NYC Department of Education.
As a community center that aims to bring people together, we also take the health of our students and faculty extremely seriously. As you may know, the Department of Education is working to keep schools open in the effort to provide resources and food to families in NYC. However, based on the level of concern we are hearing from parents and teachers, we have decided to suspend on-site group classes starting Saturday, March 14 until Sunday, March 29 as a precautionary measure.
For group classes we are exploring possibilities for make-up classes later in the semester. We will keep you informed as the situation evolves and more information becomes available.
We are currently working with private lesson teachers to set up remote learning options during this period. We are making every effort to continue providing arts education in spite of current circumstances. If you have not heard from your private lesson teacher, please reach out to them at this time.
If you have questions or concerns about Abrons classes, please email Randy Luna (rluna@henrystreet.org) or Millie Kapp (mkapp@henrystreet.org.)
We will be in close contact over the coming weeks to keep you informed as the situation evolves.
Please be sure to also check our website and social media channels for the latest information regarding COVID-19. We hope that you and your loved ones are safe and in good health. We appreciate your patience during this difficult time.
