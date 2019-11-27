Abby Mueller Will Be Stepping Out of St. Paul Run of SIX Due to an Unexpected Injury
Six the musical has regretfully announced on it's official Instagram page, that due to an injury, Abby Mueller will be stepping out of the show during the run in St. Paul.
We're wishing Queen Abby a speedy recovery. ?#Queen
Performances at The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts begin on November 29 and run through December 22. Tickets on sale now and more information available at Ordway.org.
Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting." Songs from the studio album are streamed on average 400,000 times per day, making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world.
SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design) and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.
