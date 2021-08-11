Aaron Galligan-Stierle Named Head Of Slippery Rock University's Musical Theatre Program

The Slippery Rock University Department of Theatre has named Broadway actor and master teacher Aaron Galligan-Stierle as the new Head of Musical Theatre.

Galligan-Stierle has performed on Broadway as Papa Who in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Henry Ford in the Tony-nominated revival of Ragtime, and as Mike Nulty in the National Tour of White Christmas. Aaron was also selected by Hal Prince to play Monsieur Andre in the Broadway company of The Phantom of the Opera.

Galligan-Stierle is the Executive Director of MaxTheatrix, NYC's premiere audition coaching company, and a highly sought-after acting coach, providing exclusive workshops and one-on-one training for professionals in the Broadway community. He has also worked with students on his innovative approach to auditioning at Marymount Manhattan College, The Hart School, Wright State University, Otterbein College, Shenandoah University, the University of Northern Colorado, Nazareth College, California State Fullerton, UCLA, Utah State University, University of Alabama, and many more top college theater programs. Relocating with his wife and two children, he will now bring his exciting vision for the future of Musical Theatre to Slippery Rock University.

Galligan-Stierle is well-known across the country for his performances at premiere regional theaters and prestigious Shakespeare companies, including eight seasons at the Tony award-winning Utah Shakespeare Festival. Some of Aaron's regional highlights as an actor include Leo Frank in Parade (Finger Lakes Musical Theater Festival), Dromio in The Comedy of Errors, Smee in the regional Premiere of Peter and the Starcatcher, Clown #1 in The 39 Steps, Evelyn Oakleigh in Anything Goes (Utah Shakespeare Festival), Mendel "The Middle" in Indecent (Oregon Shakespeare Festival), and Motel in Fiddler on the Roof (Maine State Music Theater). This summer, he is currently playing Tateh in Ragtime and Clarence in Richard III at The Utah Shakespeare Festival.

Galligan-Stierle is also a director and producer. He served as Executive Producer and Casting Director for the feature film Ruin Me and as Associate Director for Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas at The Grand Old Opry and Madison Square Garden, as well as Twelve Angry Men and Charlie's Aunt at The Utah Shakespeare Festival. Aaron directed The Tempest at Sacramento Theater Company, Bonnie & Clyde at Nazareth College, and the world premiere new musical Under the Bodhi Tree at The Royal Family Theater in Times Square. He is also a resident director for the NYU Graduate Musical Theater writing program.

Galligan-Stierle holds a BFA in Musical Theater from Shenandoah University and an MFA in Acting from Penn State University.

The Slippery Rock University Department of Theatre has developed a strong reputation for training theatre artists over the last forty years. In 2019, the Theatre Department launched a new BFA Acting program with concentrations in Musical Theatre and Acting. The program trains and supports students with a primary goal of helping them to develop authentically as unique and individual artists. For more information about the Musical Theatre program at Slippery Rock University, please visit https://www.sru.edu/academics/majors-and-minors/theatre-bfa-acting-(musical-theatre)