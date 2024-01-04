APPROPRIATE January 4 Performance Canceled Due To Illness

The Broadway production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ Appropriate has canceled its January 4 evening performance due to a Covid-related illness.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Appropriate

The Broadway production of Branden Jacobs-JenkinsAppropriate has canceled its January 4 evening performance due to a Covid-related illness.

The production announced the cancellation earlier this evening on Instagram.

Branden Jacobs-JenkinsAppropriate, directed by Lila Neugebauer, will run through March 3, 2024 at the Haeys Theatre. The APPROPRIATE company features Fanning, Graham CampbellLincoln CohenMichael Esper, Natalie GoldAlyssa Emily Marvin, Sarah PaulsonCorey Stoll and Everett Sobers.

It’s summer, the cicadas are singing, and the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remainsof his estate. Toni (Paulson), the eldest daughter, hopes they’ll spend the weekend remembering and reconnecting over their beloved father. Bo (Stoll), her brother, wants to recoup some of the funds he spent caring for Dad at the end of his life. But things take a turn when their estranged brother, Franz (Esper), appears late one night, and mysterious objects are discovered among the clutter. Suddenly, long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.




