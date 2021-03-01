AMERICAN MASTERS to Spotlight Tony- Winning Choreographer Twyla Tharp

American Masters on PBS will explore the life and career of dance legend and Tony Award-winning choreographer, Twyla Tharp.

American Masters: Twyla Moves explores the life of legendary dancer, director and choreographer Twyla Tharp. Jumping from historical footage to the present day, the film traces her influential career while providing an intimate look at her famously rigorous creative process.

Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Steven Cantor (American Masters - Willie Nelson: Still is Still Moving) follows Tharp as she builds a high-profile work from the ground up with an international cast of ballet stars, including Misty Copeland, Herman Cornejo and Maria Khoreva, who rehearse by video conference while under quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

The film also features never-before seen interviews and select performances from Tharp's vast array of more than 160 choreographed works, including 129 dances, 12 television specials, six major Hollywood movies, four full-length ballets, four Broadway shows and two figure skating routines.

A pioneer of both modern dance and ballet, Tharp discusses her inspiration and the process behind creating her trailblazing dances, such as "Fugue," "Push Comes to Shove" and "Baker's Dozen," her cinematic partnership with Miloš Forman ("Hair," "Amadeus," "Ragtime") and her wildly successful Broadway career collaborating with such luminaries as Billy Joel, Frank Sinatra and David Byrne. Reflecting on her road to success and her quest to constantly evolve as a person and a choreographer, Tharp shares her stories of triumph and defeat, and how she remains deeply in love with dance. The documentary also features interviews with her family, friends and closest collaborators: the dancers, choreographers, directors and musicians she's worked with and influenced throughout her life, including Joel, Byrne, Copeland, Cornejo, Khoreva and more.

American Masters: Twyla Moves premieres nationwide Friday, March 26, 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings), pbs.org/twylatharp and the PBS Video app in honor of Women's History Month.