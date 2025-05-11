ALEXSEI'S QUEST: A NEW MUSICAL To Perform in New Works Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alexsei's Quest, inspired by the life of Alexsei Navalny, came out of a collaboration event in February 2024 where George Pfirrmann met the composer Jamie Allen, and the musical was born. In the Fall of 2024 Alexsei's Quest was ready for its first reading which was on November 8th at Manhattan Theatre Club's Studios. Now the musical is taking the next step in its development.

George Pfirrmann, the book writer and lyricist, said that the original idea to write a new piece came to him after the death of the Russian dissident. Pfirrmann, had been interested in Russian History and Culture since his college days at Rutgers where he studied Russian history, literature, economic system, and language. George, an Experts Theatre Company member and playwright based in the Bay area, was so inspired by Navalny that he knew he had to be the central figure in his the musical. "Navalny gave his life to bring freedom and democracy to Russia," he said. "Freedom and Democracy isn't easy to establish but is easy to dismantle, and it should never be taken for granted," his work brings that point home.

Director Katrin Hilbe joined the creative team for the November reading. Audience reactions from this reading was extremely positive and ranged from, "The music was rousing and inventive while the voices were passionate and thrilling," to "An incredible story, so beautifully written, so timely." "

Alexsei's Quest would not have happened were it not for the CreateTheater's Collaboration Event held in February 2024," says Pfirrmann. "It was there that I met Jamie Allen and pitched him the idea of working on a piece having something to do with Alexsei Navalny. Over the last year and some we have poured our hearts and minds into this piece and I hope that it conveys the respect and admiration we have for Alexsei's life and work, and inspires others to develop a deeper understanding of Russian and its people. While the piece deals with a serious subject it, like Alexsei himself, if full of life, love, and humor.

Dedicated to nurturing new voices and bold stories, the CreateTheater New Works Festival, which Alexsei's Quest is part of, has become a launching pad for innovative work and original voices in American theater. Alexsei's Quest: A New Musical reflects the vitality and diversity of today's theater landscape. "Our mission has always been to provide a platform where new work can be developed, supported, and celebrated," said Cammarata, Founder and Artistic Director of CreateTheater. "This new musical is moving, important, and wildly imaginative. Just what we think the NY Theater community needs right now. I hope you'll join us at Alexsei's Quest."

CreateTheater's New Works Festival, under the artistic direction of Off-Broadway producer Cate Cammarata, has a mission to support, develop and celebrate new plays and musicals and the theatremakers who create them.