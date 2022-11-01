ALADDIN Show Globe to Be Unveiled in Times Square With Performances From Jelani Remy, Ginna Claire Mason, and Arielle Jacobs
The event takes place at 11:00am on November 3.
Celebrate Broadway and the start of the holiday season with Times Square's Show Globes. These larger-than-life snow globe scenes, inspired by some of Broadway's most-loved musicals, are on display in Times Square November 3rd through December 26th, on the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.
You're invited to admire the imagination and talent that give life to every show up close, and snap a photo in front of these festive holiday displays. The three Show Globes are inspired by the designs of The Lion King, Wicked, and Aladdin.
At 11:00am on November 3, BROADWAY SINGS will also be onsite with performances by Jelani Remy (The Lion King/Ain't Too Proud), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin), and Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked) to welcome the new Aladdin and returning Show Globes for the 2022 holiday season in Times Square.
Learn more at https://www.timessquarenyc.org/node/40359
