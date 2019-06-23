ALADDIN Film Surpasses $800 Million in Sales

Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin has surpassed the $800 million in ticket sales, hitting $810 million, according to Variety. $522 million of that has come from international box office sales.

Disney is dominating the box office with more than just Aladdin. The new film, Toy Story 4, launched overseas with $120 million.

Just behind Toy Story 4 is Men in Black: International, which has generated $129.4 million in international sales after this weekend's additional $30. 2 million.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 brought in an additional $10 million this weekend, bringing its global total to $194 million. This sequel is not projected to make even close to the $875 million its predecessor made.

This summer will bring much-awaited upcoming films Spider-Man: Far From Home and The Lion King, which are expected to give a boost to the season's film roster.

Read more on Variety.





