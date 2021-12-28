AIN'T TOO PROUD Will Close on Broadway January 16th

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, the smash hit Tony AwardÂ®-winning musical will play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), it was announced by the show's producers Ira Pittelman and Tom Hulce. The musical, with a book by Tony Award nominee Dominique Morisseau, choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo, and direction by Tony Award winner Des McAnuff, will have played 488 performances (pending any additional COVID cancellations) and 21 previews.

Ain't Too Proud ignited a wave of excitement from coast-to-coast, having broken house records in its world premiere at Berkeley Rep (Berkeley, CA), The Kennedy Center, The Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles, and multiple times at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway. The musical recouped its entire investment on Broadway.

The first national touring production of Ain't Too Proud is underway and will visit more than 50 cities coast-to-coast, including a homecoming to The Temptations' roots in Detroit.

Ain't Too Proud will enter its final three weeks on Broadway and will resume performances tonight at The Imperial Theatre and at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

Currently leading the Broadway cast of Ain't Too Proud as The Temptations are Nik Walker as 'Otis Williams,' James Harkness as 'Paul Williams,' Jawan M. Jackson as 'Melvin Franklin,' Matt Manuel as 'David Ruffin,' and Jelani Remy as 'Eddie Kendricks.' The Broadway cast also features Esther Antoine, Saint Aubyn, Shawn Bowers, E. Clayton Cornelious, J. Daughtry, Tiffany FrancÃ©s, Ta'Nika Gibson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Jahi Kearse, Darius Jordan Lee, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Morgan McGhee, Joshua Morgan, Aaron Patterson, Christian Thompson, Sir Brock Warren, Correy West, Drew Wildman Foster, Curtis Wiley, and Candice Marie Woods.

The musical, which opened on Broadway on Thursday, March 21, 2019, and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical, brings the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to the Broadway stage. Ain't Too Proud played acclaimed sold out engagements in Washington, DC, Los Angeles and Toronto, before its triumphant opening night in New York City.

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations, which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest. This thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," and so many more.

The creative team includes Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell (costume design), Tony Award winner Howell Binkley (lighting design), Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini (projection design), Drama Desk Award winner Charles G. LaPointe (hair and wig design), Steve Rankin (fight direction), Edgar Godineaux (associate choreographer), John Miller (music coordinator), and Liz Caplan (vocal supervision). Orchestrations are by Tony Award recipient Harold Wheeler with Music Direction and Arrangements by Kenny Seymour. Production Stage Manager is Molly Meg Legal and casting is by Tara Rubin Casting, Merri Sugarman, C.S.A.

The Grammy AwardÂ®-nominated Ain't Too Proud Original Broadway Cast Recording is available from Universal Records on CD, vinyl, and streaming. For more information, click HERE.

Tickets for the remaining Broadway performances are on sale at The Imperial Theatre Box Office and at www.ainttooproudmusical.com