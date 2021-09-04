AGT Duo VOCE NOVA Premieres New Show In NYC

After a forced hiatus from public performances due to the pandemic, crossover music duo VOCE NOVA is getting back on the NYC stage to premiere its new one-hour show at DROM on September 14th at 7pm.

Featured on America's Got Talent with their upbeat dance twist on Verdi's "Libiamo" from La Traviata, classically trained multi-genre vocalists, Natalia Tsvi and Gilad Paz, have innovated a unique brand of crossover music that combines the luxury of classical singing with the excitement of pop, rock, and musical theater, to create a dynamic and energetic performance.

The duo regularly entertains audiences in private and corporate events, so this is rare chance to see them live in a public performance. In this show, Natalia and Gilad will debut seven exciting new songs and mashups that are being added to their existing repertoire. With fully orchestrated backing tracks created exclusively for the show by acclaimed music producer, Assaf Averbuch, VOCE NOVA's sound and approach are truly genre-bending, moving seamlessly between Schubert and Hozier, Puccini and Queen, A-ha and Mozart, Sia, Whitney Houston, Meatloaf, Santana, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and more.

This is a one-night only performance at DROM in the East Village (85 Avenue A, bet. 5th & 6th st.). Doors open at 7pm and show starts at 7:30pm. Tickets are $30 online and are available at DROM's and VOCE NOVA's websites. *A portion of the proceeds will be donated to COVID relief for NYC artists*