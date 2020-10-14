ACLU & NYCLU Announce 18th Annual SING OUT FOR FREEDOM Concert Hosted by Lea DeLaria

The livestreamed event will take place on Monday, November 2 at 6:30PM (EST).

The American Civil Liberties Union and the New York Civil Liberties Union have announced this year's newly titled Sing Out For Freedom virtual event, formerly known as Broadway Stands Up for Freedom, will be hosted by Three Time SAG Award Winner and Obie Winner Lea DeLaria ("Orange is the New Black").

The livestreamed event will take place on Monday, November 2 at 6:30PM (EST) and can be viewed exclusively at singoutforfreedom.com. This will be the 18th annual concert event hosted by the ACLU and NYCLU.

Liesl Tommy, Tony Award nominee (Eclipsed) and director of upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, RESPECT, will direct the election eve concert, which will feature performances and appearances by Broadway performers and inspiring activists who stand up for freedom and civil liberties for all.

On the eve of the most important election of our lifetimes, join Broadway favorites and other luminaries for a concert of solidarity, community and renewal as we stand - and sing - with the NYCLU and the ACLU to protect one of our most essential democratic rights: the right to vote. In an inspiring evening filled with music and hope, we will honor the legacies of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rep. John Lewis and suffragists, along with other activists and citizens who have both fought for and protected American voting rights, especially as they remain under direct attack today. No matter what happens on Election Day, this year has proven that the NYCLU and ACLU's work to defend civil liberties in New York and across the country is more vital than ever.

"The right to vote is the right upon which all other rights depend, and it is crucial for us to ensure that every vote gets counted," said Donna Lieberman, Executive Director at the NYCLU. "As we face attacks on this fundamental right and the uncertainty of the election and its aftermath, we must come together as a community. Sing Out For Freedom is a night to get ready for the struggle ahead to protect our democracy and ensure the orderly transition of power that we can no longer take for granted."

In addition to direction by Liesl Tommy, this year's event will include music direction by Tony winner Jason Michael Webb (Choir Boy, The Color Purple) and is executive produced by Robb Nanus and Rachel Sussman. Additional producers include Liesl Tommy, Jenny Mudge, Becca Halperi, Ari Conte and Cynthia J Tong. Victor Vazquez of X Casting serves as casting director.

Sing Out For Freedom is co-founded by Donna Lieberman, Liana Stampur and Erich Bergen. Additional performers and speakers will be announced at a later date.

For more information and to RSVP visit www.singoutforfreedom.com. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the work of the NYCLU and the ACLU to promote and protect the civil rights and liberties in New York and across the country. The concert is free with a suggested donation of $20.

