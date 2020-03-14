AAWW Suspends Public Programming Due to Coronavirus

AAWW has suspending public programming due to coronavirus.

They have released the following statement:

As a sanctuary for our collective imaginations, stories, and voices, there is nothing more important to the AAWW team than our community's safety and well-being. Our commitment to our community is balanced with the practical realities of organizing multiple events of all sizes every month. With concerns about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic growing each day, we have been closely monitoring recommended protective measures from local, state, and federal public health officials, and I am writing today to share the steps we are taking in response.

Public Programming

We are suspending all live public programming, effective immediately through March 31. The AAWW space will also be closed to the public during this period. Please refer to the list below of postponed events. Updates about all of our events, including rescheduled dates, will be posted online at www.aaww.org.

Wednesday, March 18: Mouth to Mouth Open Mic

Friday, March 20: Kundiman + AAWW co-sponsored launch of Adeeba Shahid Talukder's Shahr-e-jaanaan: The City of the Beloved

Saturday, March 21: Poetry and Protest Workshop with Staceyann Chin



"I Am Deliberate and Afraid of Nothing": Poetry, Prose, and Protest Reading

In an effort to confront this difficult time with the power of creative communities, our originally scheduled reading for Thursday, March 26, co-sponsored with Mizna and featuring Andrea Abi Karam and Sham-e-Ali Nayeem, will now be live-streamed as a virtual event on our Facebook page. Details and instructions on how to join us remotely will be circulated next week.

It is the strength of our community that keeps us resilient and prepared to meet the challenge of this particular moment. We will continue to publish work online on The Margins and in the coming weeks, we will be exploring ways to host more online readings and conversations in lieu of live public events. Stay tuned for what I hope will be an early spring season that is as creative as it is innovative.

We are so grateful for your continued support, and we can't wait to welcome you back to the Workshop later this spring.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You