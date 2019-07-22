A Hotsy Totsy Burlesque Tribute To Downton Abbey Comes To The Slipper Room

Following on the footsteps of Hotsy Totsy Burlesque's successful Disney, Harry Potter, The Big Lebowski, Mad Men, Doctor Who and Star Wars 1978 Holiday Special tribute shows, Cherry Pitz and Joe the Shark present a burlesque tribute to Downton Abbey.

It is 1927 in NYC, the height of prohibition, and Hotsy Totsy is known as the speakeasy that put the "hell" in "Hello Sailor." House mother Cherry Pitz has gotten word that The King and Queen of England are coming to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women while on a tour of the USA! Cherry is convinced that if they can show the Windsors a good time, they might become the Home's new sponsors. She wants to make sure that every rhinestone sparkles, and that no one pops a pasty, so she has called upon a dear friend who understand decorum, setting a table, how best to curtsey, Lady Mary Crowley, who has promised to bring both Mr. Carson, an expert is such matters and Mr. Bates whose connections in low places will assure that the liquor keeps flowing. Meanwhile the Dowager has promising to pray for us all. You are officially invited to join us for a gin filled party of the decade.

Hosted by Cherry Pitz and Handsome Brad.

Featuring performances by Artist M, Dandy Dillinger, Gogo Harder, Le Grand Chaton and more!

Just in time for the much anticipated Downton Abbey movie, Hotsy Totsy Burlesque pays tribute to one of and is the most widely watched television drama shows in the world. Recognised by Guinness World Records as the most critically acclaimed English-language television series of 2011, Downton Abbey has earned the most nominations of any international television series in the history of the Primetime Emmy Awards, with twenty-seven in total. Fans are thrilled by the fact that Downton Abbey will hit the big screens in September, but the folks at Hotsy Totsy can't wait until the release date (just announced for 9/22/19) so we are getting our fix of the Crowley family and their staff on August 8th!

Eleven years ago, Cherry Pitz and Joe the Shark partnered up to produce Hotsy Totsy Burlesque and it's been a fabulous ride! We play to often sold-out shows and our dedicated fans gleefully follow the soap opera that is Hotsy Totsy often declaring after each performance, "That was the best show you folks have ever done!" As performers and writers we have grown as a troupe and as friends and are happy to move into our 11th year looking forward to the rhinestones, glitter and mayhem the next 10 years shall bring!

Every month you are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and He Who Should Not Be Named! The ladies promise you beautiful, clothing-averse women, lots of laughs, spinning tassels, and flying underpants. So join us for Hotsy Totsy Burlesque at The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women where the motto is "We've fallen, we can't get up, and we like it that way!





