A GREAT NIGHT IN HARLEM Gala at the Apollo Theater Has Been Postponed

Jazz Foundation of America has released the following statement regarding the postponement of the A Great Night in Harlem Gala:

Dear JFA Family,

We regret to announce that we must postpone our April 14, "A Great Night in Harlem" gala at the Apollo Theater, due to the coronavirus pandemic. As excited as we were to honor Carlos Santana, Buddy Guy, and Wendy Oxenhorn next month, our first priority will always be protecting the health and safety of our musicians, our patrons, and the entire community surrounding this event.

We will be in touch as soon as possible with a new date and look forward to celebrating the work of JFA with you later this year.

If you have already purchased a ticket for the gala, we will get in touch individually. We want to ensure that we are in the best position to face the urgent needs of our artists.

If you haven't yet made your contribution, please consider donating now to help musicians who are losing gigs due to cancellations and travel restrictions. With an increase in social distancing and a downturn in attendance for performances, our clients, whose financial stability is always tenuous, are among the first to suffer.

We deeply appreciate your support in this moment of crisis and look forward to seeing you at a more conducive time for a joyful reunion and historic evening of music.

With love and best wishes from the entire Jazz Foundation team.





