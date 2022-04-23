A Complete 2022 Broadway Awards Season Calendar
The 2022 theatre awards season is quickly approaching, and keeping track of all of the important dates for the many ceremonies and their corresponding nomination announcements is no easy feat. Stay up to date on all the need-to-know facts with BroadwayWorld's full Awards Season Calendar below!
75TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS
Nominations: May 9, 9am ET
Announced by- TBA
Ceremony: June 12, 8pm ET at Radio City Music Hall
Broadcast live coast-to-coast on CBS
Host- TBA
Special Honorees- TBA
66TH ANNUAL DRAMA DESK AWARDS
Nominations: May 2
Announced by- TBA
Ceremony: TBA
Host- TBA
88TH ANNUAL DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS
Nominations: April 25, 11am ET at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts
Announced by- Denée Benton and André De Shields
Ceremony: May 20, 12pm ET at the Ziegfeld Ballroom
Host- TBA
Special Honorees- Lileana Blain-Cruz (Founders Award for Excellence in Directing), Billy Crystal (Contribution to the Theater Award), Hugh Jackman (Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award) and Willette Murphy Klausner (Gratitude Award)
71ST ANNUAL OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS
Nominations: April 26, 11am ET
Winners Announced: May 16
Ceremony: TBA
37TH ANNUAL LORTEL AWARDS
Nominations: April 7
Announced by- Lilli Cooper and Lea DeLaria
Ceremony: May 1, 7pm ET at NYU Skirball Center
Host- TBA
Special Awards- Deirdre O'Connell (Lifetime Achievement Award) and David Henry Hwang (Playwrights' Sidewalk Inductee)
76TH ANNUAL THEATRE WORLD AWARDS
Winners Announced: TBA
Ceremony: June 6, 7pm
Host- Peter Filichia
4th ANNUAL Chita Rivera AWARDS
Nominations: May 5
Ceremony: June 20 at NYU Skirball Center
Hosts- TBA
Honorees- TBA
PULITZER PRIZE FOR DRAMA
Winner/Finalists Announced: May 9
10th Annual OFF BROADWAY ALLIANCE AWARDS
Nominations: May 10
Winners Announced: May 24
Ceremony: June 21
2022 BROADWAYWORLD AWARDS
Voting Opens: May 10
Winners Announced: June 7
2022 AWARDS CALENDAR AT A GLANCE:
April 7- LORTEL AWARDS Nominations
April 25- DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS Nominations
April 26- OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE Nominations
May 1- LORTEL AWARDS Ceremony
May 2- DRAMA DESK AWARDS Nominations
May 3- TONY AWARDS Nominations
May 5- CHITA RIVERA AWARDS Nominations
May 9- PULITZER PRIZE Winners Announced
May 10- OFF BROADWAY ALLIANCE AWARDS Nominations
May 10- BroadwayWorld Awards voting opens
May 16- OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE Winners Announced
May 20- DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS Ceremony
May 24- OFF BROADWAY ALLIANCE AWARDS Winners Announced
June 2- DRAMA DESK AWARDS Ceremony
June 6- THEATRE WORLD AWARDS Ceremony
June 7- BroadwayWorld Awards Winners Announced
June 12- TONY AWARDS Ceremony
June 20- CHITA RIVERA AWARDS Ceremony
June 21- OFF BROADWAY ALLIANCE AWARDS Ceremony