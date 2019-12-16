A CHRISTMAS CAROL Sets New House Box Office Record at the Lyceum Theatre
A Christmas Carol, which opened on Broadway to rave reviews on November 20, 2019, has just broken the box office record at the Lyceum Theatre. Adapted by Jack Thorne and directed by Matthew Warchus, A Christmas Carol grossed $823,011 over eight performances for the week ending December 15. It tops the house record previously held by Oh, Hello, the Nick Kroll and John Mulaney comedy that grossed $804,513 for the week ending January 22, 2017.
This timeless - and timely - tale of redemption welcomes theatergoers of all ages into an immersive experience that's brimming with Christmas spirit. The production features dazzling staging, moving storytelling and 12 of the most cherished Christmas carols, including "Joy to the World," "Silent Night," and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."
A Christmas Carol stars Campbell Scott as Ebenezer Scrooge, two-time Tony Award-winner Andrea Martin as Ghost of Christmas Past, and Tony Award-winner LaChanze as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs. Fezziwig. They are joined by Erica Dorfler as Mrs. Cratchit, Dashiell Eaves as Bob Cratchit, Hannah Elless as Jess, Brandon Gill as Fred, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father/Marley, Sarah Hunt as Belle, Matthew Labanca as George, Alex Nee as Ferdy/Nicholas, Dan Piering as Young Ebenezer, and Rachel Prather as Little Fan. Sebastian Ortiz and Jai Ram Srinivasan will share the role of Tiny Tim.
A Christmas Carol features scenic and costume design by Tony Award-winner Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Christopher Nightingale, music direction by Michael Gacetta, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Tony Award nominee Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee, and associate direction by Thomas Caruso and Jamie Manton.
A Christmas Carol is returning to The Old Vic, London, this festive season from November 23, 2019 - January 18, 2020.
