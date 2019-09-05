A CENTURY OF FOOTBALL: CELEBRATING THE NFL'S 100TH SEASON Announced At The Paley Center

The Paley Center for Media today announced that it will honor the 100th season of the National Football League (NFL) when it opens the new exhibit: A Century of Football: Celebrating the NFL's 100th Season. Presented in partnership with the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, this exclusive engagement is free and open to the public, and will run at the Paley Center September 14 to October 27.

"We're thrilled to join the NFL and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in providing football fans with this interactive look at the game we love," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "A Century of Football: Celebrating the NFL's 100th Season perfectly encapsulates why professional football has enthralled generations of fans."

"The NFL is honored to partner with The Paley Center for Media and the Pro Football Hall of Fame on this extraordinary exhibit," said Pete Abitante, NFL Vice President of Special Projects. "A Century of Football: Celebrating the NFL's 100th Season is an unforgettable experience for all fans of the NFL."

"The Pro Football Hall of Fame is proud to partner with the NFL to celebrate NFL 100 at The Paley Center for Media," said George Veras, the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director. "The Hall has contributed artifacts covering the last century and is pleased that longtime Museum Executive Director and author of a new book NFL Century: The One-Hundred-Year Rise of America's Greatest Sports League, Joe Horrigan, will participate at the Paley Center's PaleyLive event on September 16."

A Century of Football: Celebrating the NFL's 100th Season will feature the famed Vince Lombardi Trophy, a collection of all 53 SUPER BOWL rings, and iconic items representing ten decades of America's beloved professional sport from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Also included will be gaming stations featuring Madden 20, interactive trivia, arts and crafts for families and kids, and a special NFL photo moment for fans.

Throughout the exhibit's run, the Paley Center will screen memorable NFL games and documentaries, most notably the first-ever public screening of the historic broadcast of the first Super Bowl, between the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Long thought lost, this "Holy Grail" for sports collectors spent nearly forty years stored at the home of Beth Rebuck. Rebuck's late ex-husband Martin Haupt recorded the game on a Quadruplex taping machine in the Scranton television station where he worked, with the intent of passing it along to their son Troy Haupt. Troy donated the recordings to the Paley Center where it was restored and entered into the Paley Archive, the world's largest publicly accessible archive of TV and radio programming. This is the only known recording of the original broadcast of SUPER BOWL I in existence and will be shown on the big screen in the Paley Center's Bennack Theater September 14, 15, 18, 19, and 20. Each screening of the game will be followed by a screening of A Football Life: Vince Lombardi, which profiles one of football's greatest coaches, who captured five NFL championships and the first two Super Bowls during his famed tenure with the Green Bay Packers.

The Paley Center is proud to announce that the NFL will make an important donation to the Paley Archive that will include THE 100 greatest games ever played, documentaries celebrating the 100th season, and additional SUPER BOWL broadcasts, giving the Paley Center the full collection of all SUPER BOWL championship games.

Also included in the screening schedule:

MANY VOICES OF THE NFL (Screening dates: September 21, 22, 25, 26, and 27)

A Lifetime of Sundays - This documentary by NFL FILMS profiles the matriarchs of four American football families, "to champion the women who have played an integral role in its history." This engrossing film offers a look at the history of the NFL through the eyes of four female owners: Virginia Halas McCaskey (Chicago Bears), Martha Ford (Detroit Lions), Patricia Rooney (Pittsburgh Steelers), and Norma Hunt (Kansas City Chiefs).

NFL Century: IN THEIR OWN WORDS - An insider's view of contemporary football with such greats as Troy Aikman, Warren Sapp, and Randy Moss.

NEW YORK GIANTS WEEK (Screening dates: September 28 and 29, October 2, 3, and 4)

Super Bowl XXI: New York Giants vs. Denver Broncos - The complete broadcast of the New York Giants' first Super Bowl, a victory over the Denver Broncos, featuring the passing of Phil Simms and the rushing of Joe Morris. The game from the Rose Bowl is announced by the famed team of Pat Summerall and John Madden, with a halftime salute to Hollywood's 100th Anniversary.

A Football Life: Lawrence Taylor - This episode examines Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor of the New York Giants.

NEW YORK JETS WEEK (Screening dates: October 5, 6, 9, 10 and 11)

Super Bowl III: New York Jets vs. Baltimore Colts - One of the greatest sports upsets of all time, the New York Jets, led by the incomparable Joe Namath, over the heavily favored Baltimore Colts. This game from the ORANGE BOWL in Miami features the classic commentary of Curt Gowdy and Al DeRogatis, with the halftime show spotlighting Florida A&M Marching Band.

SportsCentury: Joe Namath - A look at the swaggering style of Joe Namath, New York Jets quarterback and cultural iconoclast.

CHICAGO BEARS WEEK (Screening dates: October 12, 13, 16, 17, and 18)

Brian's Song - Hailed as one of the best sports movies of all time, focusing on the friendship between Chicago Bears players Brian Piccolo (James Caan) and Gale Sayers (Billy Dee Williams). The production received several Emmys and the Peabody Awards, setting "the dramatic and emotional template for a good number of sports films," according to critics Matt Zoller Seitz and Alan Sepinwall.

A Football Life: Walter Payton - This episode profiles record-setting running back Walter Payton of the Chicago Bears, featuring interviews with Gale Sayers, Mike Ditka, and John Madden.

THE GAME THAT CHANGED EVERYTHING (Screening dates: October 19, 20, 24, 25, 26, and 27)

The Greatest Game Ever Played - This documentary celebrates the 50th anniversary of the legendary December 28, 1958 NFL championship game in which the Baltimore Colts squared off against the New York Giants at Yankee Stadium, establishing the enduring partnership of television and football.

The Way it Was: The 1958 National Football League Championship - The New York Giants vs. The Baltimore Colts - This 1974 remembrance of football's legendary game features a discussion with iconic players no longer with us including Frank Gifford, Charlie Conerly, and Johnny Unitas.

**Screenings will also take place at the Paley Center's Beverly Hills location on select dates and times.

As part of the celebration the Paley Center will host a PaleyLive discussion on September 16 at 6:30 pm about the evolution of the sport over the decades with former players, broadcasters, and an NFL historian including Lesley Visser, Kenny Albert, Neal Pilson, former New York Giants player Carl Banks, and Joe Horrigan, longtime curator at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and author of the new book NFL Century: The One-Hundred-Year Rise of America's Greatest Sports League. They will explore the special relationship between football and television and how television has spawned such innovations as instant replay and the skycam camera, which are now crucial to the appreciation of the game, as well as salute the players and teams who have helped to define the sport over 100 years. Tickets to the even are now on sale.

This exclusive exhibit will run at the Paley Center until October 27. For more information please visit paley.me/nfl100





