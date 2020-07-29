Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to News of PHANTOM Closing its London and UK Tour Productions

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to the news of The Phantom of the Opera closing its London and UK touring productions, in a statement posted to Twitter.

"As far as I'm concerned Phantom will reopen as soon as is possible," Webber tweeted.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Cameron Mackintosh revealed that the London and UK touring productions of The Phantom of the Opera will close permanently, with hopes to bring the show back to London in the future.

"Andrew [Lloyd Webber] and I have had to sadly permanently shut down our London and UK touring productions of The Phantom of the Opera, but are determined to bring it back to London in the future," Mackintosh revealed.

