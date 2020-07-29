Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to News of PHANTOM Closing its London and UK Tour Productions
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to the news of The Phantom of the Opera closing its London and UK touring productions, in a statement posted to Twitter.
"As far as I'm concerned Phantom will reopen as soon as is possible," Webber tweeted.
"As far as I'm concerned Phantom will reopen as soon as is possible" - ALW- Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) July 29, 2020
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Cameron Mackintosh revealed that the London and UK touring productions of The Phantom of the Opera will close permanently, with hopes to bring the show back to London in the future.
"Andrew [Lloyd Webber] and I have had to sadly permanently shut down our London and UK touring productions of The Phantom of the Opera, but are determined to bring it back to London in the future," Mackintosh revealed.
