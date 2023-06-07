A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Releases New Block of Tickets Through Early June 2024

The cast of A Beautiful Noise is led by Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond – Then and more.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 1 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And Photo 3 Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway
Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Publ Photo 4 Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Releases New Block of Tickets Through Early June 2024

A new block of tickets are on sale now for A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Tickets are now available through Sunday, June 2, 2024 online, by calling 800 447 7400, or at the Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street) box office.

Producer Ken Davenport said, “A Beautiful Noise is the type of feelgood musical that Broadway audiences love. I’m thrilled that our new block of tickets will keep audiences at the Broadhurst on their feet and singing along to ‘Sweet Caroline!’”

The cast of A Beautiful Noise is led by Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond – Then, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Now, Chita Rivera Award winner and Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor. They are joined byJessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Fred Weintraub, Tommy O’Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond. 

The ensemble, swings, and standbys include Neal Benari (standby Neil Diamond – Now), Ninako Donville (swing), Paige Faure (ensemble), Nick Fradiani (Alternate Neil Diamond – Then), Kalonjee Gallimore (ensemble), Samantha Gershman (swing), Becky Gulsvig (standby for Ellie Greenwich, Jaye Posner, Marcia, and Rose Diamond), Alex Hairston (ensemble), Makai Hernandez (swing), Jess LeProtto (ensemble), Tatiana Lofton (ensemble), Aaron James McKenzie (ensemble), Mary Page Nance (ensemble), Robert Pendilla (swing), Preston Perez (swing), Max Sangerman (ensemble), MiMi Scardulla (ensemble) and Deandre Sevon (ensemble).

Will Swenson currently plays a schedule of seven performances per week with Nick Fradiani playing Neil Diamond – Then during the Wednesday evening performances. 

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond’s most beloved songs, a book which four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything) distilled from hundreds of hours of conversations between himself and the legendary singer-songwriter, direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch). 

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob GaudioSonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals (general manager).

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way Diamond wanted to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at  sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.

A Beautiful Noise is produced by Ken DavenportBob GaudioSandi MoranHunter ArnoldScott AbramsMarco Santarelli, Jonathan and Rae Corr, Adam Riemer, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Ron KastnerRob Kolson, Valli Family Group, Caiola Productions, Paul Dainty AM, Gaudio Family Group, Joseph J. Grano Jr., Starlight Theatre, Roy PutrinoJames L. Nederlander, Tricia Blake, Mark E. Jacobs, Universal Music Group Theatrical, Deborah Green, Patty Baker, Sheri and Les BillerH. Richard HopperSharon KarmazinNETworks PresentationsMatthew Salloway, BB Investments LLC, Universal Theatrical Group, Witz End Productions, Theatre Producers of Color, and Ryan Conway.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of A Beautiful Noise, produced by Bob Gaudio and released by UMe, is available now as a CD and to stream on all major platforms. To order the album or stream it, please visit www.abeautifulnoise.lnk.to/originalcastalbumpr



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Photo
Video: Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY

The cast of A Beautiful Noise, the Neil Diamond Musical appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform a medley of songs. Watch a video of Will Swenson, Robyn Hurder, and the cast perform 'Cracklin' Rosie,' 'Forever In Blue Jeans,' and 'Sweet Caroline' now! The performance also concluded the TODAY Show's Broadway Week.

2
Photos: Frankie Valli & Rosie ODonnell Visit A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Photos: Frankie Valli & Rosie O'Donnell Visit A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

See photos of Frankie Valli & Rosie O'Donnell at A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.

3
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Gives Parkinsons Foundation Donation Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Gives Parkinson's Foundation Donation

The producing team behind the Broadway hit, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, has raised $500,000 in honor of legendary singer, songwriter and performer Neil Diamond and the one million people in the U.S. living with Parkinson's disease.

4
Video: Neil Diamond Talks Life with Parkinsons and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Photo
Video: Neil Diamond Talks Life with Parkinson's and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Watch Neil Diamond discuss his journey with Parkinson's disease and A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning.

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Beautiful Noise Sweet Caroline Pin Beautiful Noise Sweet Caroline Pin
Beautiful Noise I Am Tote Beautiful Noise I Am Tote
Beautiful Noise Program Book Beautiful Noise Program Book
Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie Beautiful Noise Unisex So Good Hoodie

More Hot Stories For You

HERE LIES LOVE Releases New Statement on Negotiations With the Local 802 Musicians' UnionHERE LIES LOVE Releases New Statement on Negotiations With the Local 802 Musicians' Union
Elphaba & Glinda Costumes Released for Broadway-Loving American Girl Doll KaviElphaba & Glinda Costumes Released for Broadway-Loving American Girl Doll Kavi
Photos: Check Out Additional Images of EVITA at A.R.T. Starring Shereen Pimentel & MorePhotos: Check Out Additional Images of EVITA at A.R.T. Starring Shereen Pimentel & More
HAMLET at Shakespeare in the Park Cancels Rehearsal Due to Bad Air Quality in NYCHAMLET at Shakespeare in the Park Cancels Rehearsal Due to Bad Air Quality in NYC

Videos

Video: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth Video Video: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Just Wanted to Tell the Truth
Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING Video
Talking Tonys with the Nominees from COST OF LIVING
Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE Video
Arian Moayed Is Living for the Audience Reactions to A DOLL'S HOUSE
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit Video
How SOME LIKE IT HOT Became a 13-Time Tony-Nominated Hit
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You