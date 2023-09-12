A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Attendance Rises Following Switch to Unconventional Performance Schedule

A Beautiful Noise is running on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List Photo 2 21 Theater Books for Your Fall 2023 Reading List
Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago Photo 3 Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago
Photos: See Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at T Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Attendance Rises Following Switch to Unconventional Performance Schedule

Just last month, A Beautiful Noise, which recently celebrated its 300th performance on Broadway, began an unconventional performance schedule- a change that has proven a wise move in recent weeks. Keeping to the traditional 8 shows a week, the musical added a Thursday matinee, eliminating Wednesday night performances. Half of A Beautiful Noise's performances are now matinees.

Producer Ken Davenport wrote last month: "We rarely shake our schedule up... and what happens is that these times were set for a different audience in a different decade! Is it time to shake it up now?"

As BroadwayWorld reported in today's grosses, last week's audience capacity was up by over 12%, with a total gross of $1,008,020. This continues a steady increase since the change was made. The show's total gross for the week ending August 27 was $734,318 and the week ending September 3 was $892,485.

Check out A Beautiful Noise's complete grosses report.

The cast of A Beautiful Noise is led by Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond – Then, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Now, Chita Rivera Award winner and Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor. They are joined byJessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Fred Weintraub, Tommy O’Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond. 

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond’s most beloved songs, a book which four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything) distilled from hundreds of hours of conversations between himself and the legendary singer-songwriter, direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch). 

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob GaudioSonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals (general manager).

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way Diamond wanted to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at  sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about A Beautiful Noise on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

2
Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Celebrates 300 Performances Photo
Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Celebrates 300 Performances

Watch as the cast of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL celebrates 300 performances on Broadway. Experience the magic of this musical sensation that has captivated audiences for 300 shows.

3
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE & Parkinsons Foundation Expand Partnership Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE & Parkinson's Foundation Expand Partnership

Join us for the captivating A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, as it not only celebrates the iconic musician but also supports the Parkinson's Foundation. Be part of this unforgettable performance.

4
Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs The Boat That I Row Cover Photo
Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Performs 'The Boat That I Row' Cover

Watch cast members from A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond musical, perform 'The Boat That I Row'!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Jean Jacket A Beautiful Noise Unisex Logo Jean Jacket
Beautiful Noise On The Rocks Tumbler Beautiful Noise On The Rocks Tumbler
Beautiful Noise I Am Tote Beautiful Noise I Am Tote
A Beautiful Noise Logo Broadway Magnet A Beautiful Noise Logo Broadway Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 12th, 2023Wake Up With BroadwayWorld September 12th, 2023
Meet the Cast of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
MJ to Release New Block of Tickets for Performances Through May 2024MJ to Release New Block of Tickets for Performances Through May 2024
Rachel McAdams to Make Broadway Debut in MARY JANE at Manhattan Theatre ClubRachel McAdams to Make Broadway Debut in MARY JANE at Manhattan Theatre Club

Videos

Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway Video
Relive the Final Days of MAMMA MIA! on Broadway
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book Video
How WICKED Inspired Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel to Write Their Book
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education Video
CMU's Robert Ramirez Speaks to the Importance of Arts Education
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
HERE LIES LOVE

Recommended For You