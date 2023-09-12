A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Attendance Rises Following Switch to Unconventional Performance Schedule

Just last month, A Beautiful Noise, which recently celebrated its 300th performance on Broadway, began an unconventional performance schedule- a change that has proven a wise move in recent weeks. Keeping to the traditional 8 shows a week, the musical added a Thursday matinee, eliminating Wednesday night performances. Half of A Beautiful Noise's performances are now matinees.

Producer Ken Davenport wrote last month: "We rarely shake our schedule up... and what happens is that these times were set for a different audience in a different decade! Is it time to shake it up now?"

As BroadwayWorld reported in today's grosses, last week's audience capacity was up by over 12%, with a total gross of $1,008,020. This continues a steady increase since the change was made. The show's total gross for the week ending August 27 was $734,318 and the week ending September 3 was $892,485.

The cast of A Beautiful Noise is led by Tony Award nominee Will Swenson as Neil Diamond – Then, Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Mark Jacoby as Neil Diamond – Now, Chita Rivera Award winner and Tony Award and Drama Desk Award nominee Robyn Hurder as Marcia, and Linda Powell as Doctor. They are joined byJessie Fisher as Jaye Posner; Michael McCormick as Fred Weintraub, Tommy O’Rourke; Tom Alan Robbins as Bert Berns, Kieve Diamond; and Bri Sudia as Ellie Greenwich, Rose Diamond.

A Beautiful Noise includes a score of Diamond’s most beloved songs, a book which four-time Academy Award®-nominee Anthony McCarten (I Wanna Dance with Somebody, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Theory of Everything) distilled from hundreds of hours of conversations between himself and the legendary singer-songwriter, direction by Tony Award® winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), and choreography by Olivier Award® winner and four-time Tony Award nominee Steven Hoggett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Once, Black Watch).

The design team for A Beautiful Noise features Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony Award nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design). The production has music supervision and arrangements by Sonny Paladino, incidental music and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The team also includes Bonnie Panson (production stage manager), Jamie Harrison (illusion consultant), Kathy Fabian (properties designer), Jim Carnahan, CSA (casting), and Amy Jacobs of Bespoke Theatricals (general manager).

With his first break into songwriting in the 1960s and his meteoric rise in the 1970s, and plenty of crushing disappointments and heart-stopping triumphs along the way, Neil Diamond has maintained an almost unthinkable level of superstardom for five straight decades. How did a poor Jewish kid from Brooklyn become one of the most universally adored showmen of all time? There’s only one way Diamond wanted to tell it: a musical set to his era-defining smash hits that entranced the world.

Throughout his phenomenal and wide-ranging career, Neil Diamond has performed at sold-out stadiums and arenas around the world, dominated the charts for more than five decades, sold over 130 million albums worldwide and achieved record sales.

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Diamond is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He has been presented with the Johnny Mercer Award, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award, three of the highest honors bestowed on songwriters and artists. He has also been the recipient of the NARAS Music Cares Person of The Year Award and the prestigious Kennedy Center Award for his contributions to American culture.

His music has earned him a multi-generational fanbase and he is a believer of the healing power of music. Through his charitable foundation, he has supported many causes close to his heart.