92Y's Summer Talks to Feature Sara Bareilles, Judy Gold, Rosie O'Donnell & More

92Y has announced their upcoming schedule featuring Sara Bareilles, Judy Gold, Rosie O'Donnell and more.

Check out the schedule below!

NETFLIX'S EMMY®-NOMINATED

SOMEBODY FEED PHIL

Phil Rosenthal in Conversation with Judy Gold

Jul 8, 5 PM ET, FREE

Join the star of Netflix's Emmy®-nominated Somebody Feed Phil and Everybody Loves Raymond creator, Phil Rosenthal in conversation about his ongoing world tour of culinary and cultural exploration and hilarity. Now embarking on a third season, Rosenthal's dogged and deeply funny quest to immerse himself in the local culture and find great meals in the cities where they originate-from Marrakesh, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago, and London, Somebody Feed Phil hits with travel fanatics, foodies, and comedy-lovers alike. Don't miss him in conversation with his friend, the hilarious Judy Gold for behind-the-scenes stories about his recent culinary pilgrimages, what he's eating in quarantine, and much more.

92Y Confronts Hate l NETFLIX'S

THE INNOCENCE FILES

Alex Gibney, Roger Ross Williams, Liz Garbus, Cynthia Littleton, Peter Neufeld, Vincent Southerland and Derrick Hamilton

Jul 9, 5 pm ET, FREE

How do innocent people end up in prison? The Innocence Project has been exploring this problem-and combating it-for decades. And now a new Netflix documentary series, The Innocence Files, is pulling back the veil on their work.



Join us for an eye-opening, two-part look inside America's deeply flawed criminal justice system. The first conversation-with The Innocence Files' award-winning directors Liz Garbus, Alex Gibney, and Roger Ross Williams-introduces us to The Innocence Project's longstanding fight against wrongful conviction and the systemic racism that continues to plague the American criminal justice system. The second conversation-with Innocence Project co-founder Peter Neufeld, Executive Director of NYU's Center on Race, Inequality and the Law, Vincent Southerland, and Brooklyn Exoneree and Criminal Justice Reform Advocate Derrick Hamilton-gives us a deeper look into the organization's history and the results of its tireless, ongoing work. Don't miss these two extraordinary discussions.



Part 1: Emmy Award-winning director Liz Garbus and Academy Award-winning directors Alex Gibney and Roger Ross Williams in Conversation with Variety's Cynthia Littleton



Part 2: The Innocence Project's Peter Neufeld, Vincent Southerland, and Darrick Hamilton in Conversation with journalist and author Janice Roshalle Littlejohn.

92Y AND ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY PRESENT APPLE ORIGINAL SERIES LITTLE VOICE

Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson, and Brittany O'Grady in Conversation with Maureen Lenker

Jul 9, 7 pm ET, FREE

Join co-creator and executive producer Sara Bareilles along with fellow co-creator & executive producer Jessie Nelson, and star Brittany O'Grady discussing their inspiring new Apple TV+ series Little Voice-the story of a uniquely talented performer struggling fulfill her dreams in NYC while navigating rejection, love and complicated family issues. Moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Maureen Lenker, Bareilles, Nelson, and O'Grady discuss the making of the series and the original songs the Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated Bareilles wrote for it-along with the eclectic musicality of the city that inspired it, stories from behind the scenes, and much more.



Little Voice is produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Trek, Lost), Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam, Stepmom, Waitress) and Ben Stephenson (Westworld) are executive producers. Nelson also wrote and directed the first episode.

JUDY GOLD IN CONVERSATION WITH ROSIE O'DONNELL

Jul 28, 7 pm ET, $10*

Join award-winning comedian Judy Gold and Emmy award winning Rosie O'Donnell for a laugh-out-loud conversation about Gold's new book, Yes, I Can Say That: When They Come for the Comedians We are All in Trouble.



Over the last few years, with the dramatic rise in political correctness and "cancel" culture, we've seen a dangerous increase in censorship of comedians who cover controversial issues. What are the uncomfortable truths that comedy reveals about our culture and society? Why is free speech the core value of our democratic society and what can be done to make sure it remains so? A not-to-be-missed conversation that is sure to both enlighten and entertain.



YOU LOOK SO MUCH BETTER IN PERSON

A Revealing Conversation with the TODAY Show Anchor Al Roker with moderator Hoda Kotb

Jul 29, 7 pm ET, $10*

For the very first time NBC TODAY show anchor Al Roker reveals details surrounding his undeniably successful 40 year career, in a free-wheeling conversation moderated by NBC anchor Hoda Kotb.



In his new book You Look So Much Better In Person, a combination of memoir and self-help he shares lessons he's learned for living a happy life and achieving success through the power of saying "yes!" and shares many valuable "Al-truisms" that will help put you on the path to success, including personal lessons learned from his mentor, news anchor Willard Scott, and his father, an MTA worker. Join us as Al teaches us how we can weather the storm of life, no matter how torrential the downpour.



Signed copies of Al Roker's new book are available to purchase here.

Previously Announced Online Classes:

CABARET CONVERSATIONS

Michael Kirk Lane with Joe Iconis Monday, July 13, 6-7:30 pm, $50*

(one of 3 classes can be purchased together or separately)

Award winning cabaret performer and member of the 92Y Music Faculty, Michael Kirk Lane curates a series of conversations about the art form of cabaret in New York City. Welcoming performers, directors, and journalists, these conversations will delve into the history and current state of this unique performance style. Each conversation will also include a Q&A session for the participants. These conversations may be purchased individually, or as a package of 3 at a discounted price!



July 13, 2020: Joe Iconis

Featuring award winning composer, lyricist, and playwright Joe Iconis. His musical, Be More Chill (with Joe Tracz) is currently playing London's West End, after running at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre and off-Broadway's The Pershing Square Signature Center after a world premiere at Two River Theater.



Mon, Aug 3: David Sabella and Sue Matsuki

Mon, Sep, 14: Karen Mason



GIANTS OF STAND-UP COMEDY

Mondays, July 13-July 27, 6:30-8:30 pm, $60*

Join stand-up comedy teacher and performer David LaBarca as he deconstructs the work of stand-up comedy legends to explore the richer aspects of their work and their impact on our culture.



Understand how George Carlin used silliness to make insightful social commentary; Joan Rivers maintained stage presence even when not on stage; Jonathan Winters brilliantly influenced Robin Williams; Woody Allen laid the ground work for his iconic film career; Richard Pryor transformed his pain into timeless comedy. And, most recently, Jerry Seinfeld transformed observations about the ordinary into comedy that was extraordinary.



If you've laughed at their jokes, understand why; and if you've never laughed at their jokes, this deep dive into their genius, just may change that.



BROADWAY AND AMERICAN STANDARDS SING-IN

Wednesdays, July 15-Aug 19, 1-2 pm ET, $210*

Join our informal group class led by music director Mary Feinsinger. Sing your favorite Broadway hits, show tunes and standards from the American Songbook. No experience necessary, only a love for music and an enthusiastic voice!



"Mary brings her considerable musical and vocal talent to this class of assorted amateurs, encouraging us to raise our voices in the songs we all love, making us feel like we're Broadway stars (or at least in the chorus!)" - Carol Finkel



STEPHEN SONDHEIM: MUSICAL THEATER MEETS CLASSICAL FORM

Thu, July 23, 12:30-2:15 pm ET, $50*

One of the unique aspects of Stephen Sondheim's work is the manner with which he fused theater song with classical forms in order to create larger musical song/scenes.



Sonata form, rondo, theme and variations, fugue, minuet/trio forms, contrapuntal trios, quartets, and choral sequences-all are utilized in service of musically dramatizing the theatrical moment. Come explore this unusual fusion of the popular and the classical through the in-depth exploration of selected songs from his remarkable catalog.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

