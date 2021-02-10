92Y Premieres TRIBE 360° Video Art
Premieres Saturday, February 27, 12 pm ET.
92Y has announced the premiere of TRIBE's BLACK HOLE 360° Video Art, a multidisciplinary, interactive piece merging choreography, photography, video and lighting to create an immersive digital experience.Featuring the photography series by Alex Apt presented in an immersive 3D imaginary cosmos designed by Lucca Del Carlo, and original music by Sivan Jacobovitz, this collaboration presents performers Shamel Pitts, Mirelle Martins, and Tushrik Fredericks in an interaction outside the conventional space of the stage. BLACK HOLE 360° Video Art premieres on 92Y's website on Saturday, February 27 at 12 pm ET and is available through March 6. It's free with registration. Building on TRIBE's 2018 BLACK HOLE performance piece, the raw and coarse natural landscape of South Australia served as a basis to develop TRIBE's BLACK HOLE photography series. Starting with Shamel Pitt's original choreography, the epic quality of the rock formations is amplified by the pounding ocean, producing the illusion of moving through an unfamiliar planet. The photographs show bodies powerfully inhabiting the landscape, as well as coming together in eye-striking encounters. TRIBE's BLACK HOLE performance premiered in Bulgaria in 2018 and went on to Florence, Jerusalem, Sao Paolo, Rio de Janeiro and Atlanta. To see the video trailer, click here. BLACK HOLE is a kaleidoscopic performance art experience using movement, light,
and visual art. Although the title is derived from the cosmic phenomenon of a Black Hole, it is not a work on explaining/sharing the science of it. More so, it proposes to use the idea of the transformational environment of a Black Hole to create an atmosphere of mystery towards what it encompasses; what it can contain in it. BLACK HOLE proposes to engage an audience in a way that it condenses the experience into a deeply colorful hypnotic journey without exit. The work researches and shares a performance art odyssey, in which three gifted black artists (all of the African diaspora) unite to create a trinity of vigor, afro-futurism, and embrace. The piece is Shamel's third creation of the "Black Series," hence the sub-title "Trilogy and Triathlon" is a marathon in three parts. It's A Race. TRIBE is a Brooklyn/NYC based arts collective dedicated to creating, developing and sharing original multidisciplinary art projects. With artistic direction by choreographer and artist Shamel Pitts, TRIBE holds the afro-futuristic movement as its biggest inspiration. They are a 2020-21 92Y Harkness Dance Center Artist-in-Residence.
For more information, visit www.92Y.org.
