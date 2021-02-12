Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
9 of the Best Broadway Tweets This Week

Enjoy tweets from fans and Broadway stars alike!

Feb. 12, 2021  

As the Broadway shutdown continues, we're sure your time has been spent on social media just like ours.

Need a laugh? Or even a relatable tweet? Check out these 9 theater tweets from this week that remind us how great the theater community is!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.


