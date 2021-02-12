9 of the Best Broadway Tweets This Week

As the Broadway shutdown continues, we're sure your time has been spent on social media just like ours.

Need a laugh? Or even a relatable tweet? Check out these 9 theater tweets from this week that remind us how great the theater community is!

1.

Some days I'm SO exhausted, I can barely rally for a Zoom in my sweatpants...



And then I'm like BITCH YOU USED TO PAINT YOURSELF GREEN TWICE A DAY, FLY IN THE AIR AND SING TWENTY 11 o'clock NUMBERS IN 3 HOURS GET IT TOGETHER. - Jessica Vosk (@JessicaVosk) February 10, 2021

2.

3.

4.

My need to get back to the stage, to live theatre, is at a major high today. Two show days? Yes please! Hell I'd even take a three show day today.#MissingLiveTheatre - Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) February 10, 2021

5.

6.

The most disappointing thing about this revival was the blatant false advertising. Kelli didn't chase Corbin ONCE. pic.twitter.com/2HAKiX356k - Jared Gray (@MisterJaredGray) February 10, 2021

7.

8.

Spending my morning crying/singing to @hadestown as I work



It's a one woman show in my house



I miss the theater so much - Amanda (@nerdychick678) February 10, 2021

9.