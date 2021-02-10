BroadwayWorld's 100 People To Follow on Twitter in 2021

It's time for the 2021 edition of 100 Theatre Twitter Accounts You MUST Follow! We chose accounts we find interesting for a number of reasons - be it news, comedy, backstage info, Twitter-savvy performers, or just because we happen to enjoy their feed.

If we could have a list of a thousand we would! Which Broadway tweeters would you include on your must-have list? Tweet us at @BroadwayWorld to let us know!

This list is listed alphabetically by first name.

Actor Friend

@Actor_Friend

Actor Friend (aka Andrew Briedis) is the perfect follow for comedy, Broadway hot takes, social commentary, a love of Keala Settle, and if you like CATS (the musical, not the animal.)

Adam Feldman

@FeldmanAdam

Adam is the Time Out New York theater editor and critic and Drama Critics' Circle president. Follow along for opinions, insights, news and more.

Adrienne Warren

@adriennelwarren

Adrienne Warren is a Tony Award nominee for Shuffle Along and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. Follow along as she chronicles her journey with the production and her work with the Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

Alex Boniello

@AlexBoniello

Alex Boniello has been seen on Broadway in Deaf West's revival of Spring Awakening and most recently in Dear Evan Hansen as Connor Murphy. Follow along for music releases, projects with friends like Broadway Jackbox and Broadway Whodunit, ongoing charity fundraisers, and roasting Andrew Barth Feldman.

Alex Brightman

@ABrightMonster

Alex, Alex, Alex! The Beetlejuice star is a must-follow on Twitter, with his hilarious tweets, sneak peeks of his numerous upcoming projects, musical theater tips and tricks, photos of his dog Kevin (#KevinKontent), and more!

Alex Lacamoire

@LacketyLac

The music mastermind behind Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, and so many more Broadway hits, don't miss out on adding Alex to your Twitter feed! Follow along for behind the scenes stories and more.

Alex Newell

@thealexnewell

Alex Newell is a powerhouse of a performer with multiple standout performances including Once on This Island, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and many more. Follow along for upcoming projects, throwback performance videos, and more!

Al Menken

@AIMenken

Alan Menken is the genius behind some of your favorite Broadway and Disney tunes, including Newsies, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors, Hercules, and many more. Check out his Twitter with his latest projects and more.

André de Shields

@Andre_DeShields

André has graced the Broadway stage for many years and was most recently seen in Hadestown as Hermes, a role for which we won his first Tony Award. On his Twitter, you'll be sure to find the latest news on all things André.

Andrew Barth Feldman

@andrewbfeldman

2018 Jimmy Award winner turned Broadway star, Andrew was recently seen on stage in Dear Evan Hansen. For the perfect blend of Broadway, Disney, activism, comedy, and more, Andrew's Twitter is as entertaining as he is! Don't miss out on his fun events like Broadway Jackbox or Broadway Whodunit or hilarious videos that question the amount of Batman portrayals there are.

Andrew Lloyd Webber

@OfficialALW

Get the latest news on all things Andrew Lloyd Webber, including upcoming shows like Cinderella, his favorite songs, fun collaborations, and so much more!

Andy Mientus

@andymientus

Andy Mientus may be best known for playing Kyle in Smash. You've also seen him on Broadway in Les Mis, Spring Awakening, and on tour in Wicked. Follow along for an eclectically fabulous feed.

Antonio Cipriano

@AntonioCip_

Up and coming Broadway star Antonio Cipriano made his debut in Jagged Little Pill as Phoenix! Don't miss out on following his Twitter as he shares what projects he has in the works, song covers, and great banter between his costars and theater friends.

Ariana DeBose

@ArianaDeBose

What haven't you seen Ariana DeBose in? She is best known for her work in Hamilton, A Bronx Tale, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. She can also be seen on the silver screen in The Prom and West Side Story. Follow along for opinions, backstage photos, and more!

Ashley Park

@ashleyparklady

Ashley Park has been seen on Broadway in Mean Girls and The King and I and now stars in the Netflix series Emily in Paris. Follow along for all things fetch and more!

Audra McDonald

@AudraEqualityMc

Audra McDonald is a six time Tony Award winner. Follow along for information on important causes, funny behind the scenes photos, inspiration, and more.

Baz Bamigboye

@BazBam

Want to get the latest news for all things West End? Baz is your guy! He is an entertainment columnist for the Daily Mail's celebrity section. Follow his Twitter for up to date West End info and upcoming events and productions.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

@BCEFA

Theater fans are probably aware of the amazing work BCEFA does every Broadway season in NYC and across the country. Get up-to-date info on fundraising events like Broadway Bares, Broadway Backwards, Red Bucket Follies, and so much more!

Be An Arts Hero

@BeAnArtsHero

Be An Arts Hero by following Be An Arts Hero on Twitter! Get tweets about their ongoing grassroots efforts to gain proportionate relief of the Arts & Culture sector of the American economy.

Ben Cameron

@BenDoesBROADWAY

Ben Cameron is your Broadway buddy and host of Broadway Sessions. Want to find out his latest projects like Musical Theatre Mayhem, classes, and more? Give him a follow!

Ben Platt

@BenSPLATT

Ben Platt is best known for his work on Dear Evan Hansen. Follow along for details about new music, the upcoming film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, and more.

Benjamin Rauhala

@brauhala

Benjamin Rauhala is a music director, best known for his series The Broadway Princess Party. He works with stars like Jeremy Jordan, Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed, Susan Egan, and more.

Bernadette Peters

@OfficialBPeters

Bernadette Peters is a Tony Award winning actress! Follow along for throwback Broadway pics, stories from the stage, her work with Broadway Barks, and more!

Bette Midler

@BetteMidler

Bette Midler is an icon of the stage, music and screen who is proclaimed as 'the people's diva.' Follow along for throwbacks, hot takes, political opinions, and more.

Bonnie Milligan

@BeltingBonnie

Most recently seen in Head Over Heels on Broadway, Bonnie is a star to follow! Don't miss her entertaining belting videos, inspirational tweets, and great retweets.

Brittney Johnson

@sunnybrittney

Brittney made history as the first Black woman to play Glinda in Wicked when she stepped into the role on Broadway. If you can't tell from her handle, her Twitter is full of sunshine and kindness that everyone should add to their feed!

Broadway Advocacy Coalition

@BwayAdvocacyCo

The BAC "empowers the community to actively participate in the fight for social change," according to their Twitter bio and they are an absolute must follow as the industry continues to grow for the better.

The Broadway Beat

@BwayBeatNews

Think The Onion meets your favorite Broadway news sites and you'll get the hilarious Broadway Beat. Not only are their outrageous headlines laugh out loud funny, they are also super quick to poke fun at the latest breaking news.

Broadway Black

@BroadwayBlack

Broadway Black was founded in 2012 by Drew Shade and is dedicated to highlighting "artistic diversity and excellence in theatre." Follow their Twitter for the latest news and accomplishments of BIPOC on center stage.

Broadway Understudies

@understudies

Curated by Shoshana Feinstein, @understudies lets you know when your favorite Broadway understudies are going on so you never miss your favorites! We can't wait for Broadway to return so we can cheer on the amazing understudies again!

Broadway Podcast Network

@BwayPodNetwork

Looking for a new podcast to listen to? Well, you've come to the right Twitter account! BPN has tons of podcasts to enjoy from soap operas to talk shows with theater's biggest stars. Follow them on Twitter for the latest episodes of their multiple ongoing podcast series.

Casey Mink

@Casey_Mink

Casey Mink is a senior staff writer at Backstage who covers film, television, and theater. Follow Casey for the latest theater and media news, commentary, and more!

Celia Rose Gooding

@celiargooding

Celia Rose Gooding is another star on the rise that you have to check out on Twitter! She can be seen as Frankie in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway. Follow Celia for great conversations surrounding activism, moving and inspirational tweets, and more.

Christian Lewis

@clewisreviews

Christian is a freelance theater critic for Medium, American Theatre, and right here on BroadwayWorld! Follow them on Twitter for theater thoughts, Drag Race livetweeting, and more.

Christopher Jackson

@ChrisisSingin

Here comes the general! Christopher Jackson is a super enjoyable Twitter follow, with tweets about his upcoming projects, behind the scenes stories, and hilariously roasting Lin-Manuel Miranda occasionally.

David Korins

@DavidKorins

David Korins is one of Broadway's most prolific set designers. He's worked on shows like Hamilton, Beetlejuice, Bandstand, Dear Evan Hansen, and more! Follow along for behind the scenes looks at his work, process, and more!

Drew Gasparini

@DrewGasparini

On top of being a Broadway composer and lyricist, singer and songwriter, Drew has also started his own podcast called "Now We're Talking" as he chats with his theater friends. Follow him for his music thoughts and a glimpse into his music-making process.

Ellyn Marsh

@ellynmarsh

Ellyn Marsh is a Broadway actress, best known for her work in Kinky Boots, and her hilarious tweets and videos. Follow along for backstage goodies, comedy, inspiration, and more.

Eva Noblezada

@EvaNoblezada

Eva Noblezada has taken Broadway by storm! You might know her from her amazing turns in Miss Saigon and Hadestown. Follow along for all things Hadestown, inspirational tweets, fun stories, fab retweets and more!

Ezra Menas

@ezra_menas

Ezra is yet another Broadway star to watch! Not only are they in Jagged Little Pill, you will also have the chance to see them in the West Side Story remake, in which Menas will play Anybodys. Follow along on Twitter for meaningful retweets, the importance of trans representation, and more!

Fergie L. Philippe

@fergsters95

Fergie is Hercules Mulligan/James Madison in the current Broadway cast of Hamilton! Follow along for healthy doses of all things Hamilton, Broadway, and Disney!

Howard Sherman

@HESherman

Howard Sherman is an arts administrator and advocate, and is currently the director of Arts Integrity Initiative at The New School. He is also the author of Another Day's Begun about the play Our Town. Follow along for news and lively discussions on trends and more.

Humans of Broadway

@BroadwayHumans

Humans of Broadway, created and curated by Aviva Sokolow, pairs portraits of Broadway performers with their stories. We can't wait for Broadway to reopen for more behind the scenes looks at our favorite shows, stars, events, and more.

Ilana Levine

@ilanalevine

Ilana Levine is the host of the Little Known Facts podcast. Tune in for intimate conversations with artists from Broadway and beyond.

Jackie Hoffman

@JackieHoffman16

Everyones favorite Mamacita, Jackie Hoffman is a comedienne known for her cabaret and numerous Broadway credits including Hairspray, Xanadu, The Addams Family, Charlie and The Chocolate Factory, and more!

James Monroe Iglehart

@jamesmiglehart

James Monroe Iglehart is a Tony Award Winner, best known for his work in Aladdin, Aladdin, and Hamilton. Follow along for fun videos, singing, backstage photos, and more!

Jason Robert Brown

@MrJasonRBrown

Jason Robert Brown is a Tony Award Winning composer known for his work on shows like Parade, The Last Five Years, 13, The Bridges of Madison County, and more! Follow along for opinions, upcoming projects, and more!

Javier Muñoz

@JMunozActor

Javier Munoz is best known as Lin-Manuel Miranda's standby and replacement in both In the Heights and Hamilton. Follow along for activism, inspirations and more!

Jelani Alladin

@JelaniAlladin

Jelani made his Broadway debut as Kristoff in Disney's Frozen on Broadway. Since then, he's gone on to play Hercules in the Public Works' production of Hercules. Follow along for great retweets, funny memes, upcoming projects, and more!

Jenn Colella

@JennColella

A "magnificent hugger," Jenn Colella recently starred as Beverley Bass in Come From Away on Broadway! Follow along for upcoming projects, encouraging messages, and more!

Jennifer Ashley Tepper

@jenashtep

Jennifer Tepper is a Broadway historian, author, producer, programming director for 54 Below, and one of Broadway Twitter's best. Follow along for brilliant content from a Florida Thespian living her best NYC life.

Jeremy Jordan

@JeremyMJordan

Jeremy is one of the biggest Broadway stars of this generation! Give him a follow to keep up to date with his upcoming projects like Hallmark films and concerts or just to see the tweets about his adorable daughter.

Jeremy O. Harris

@jeremyoharris

Jeremy O. Harris is the genius playwright behind Slave Play, which made history as the most Tony-nominated play in history. His Twitter account is a must-follow as he shares his thoughts on numerous topics from activism and theater to late night talk show appearances and philanthropy.

Jerry Mitchell

@jammyprod

Jerry Mitchell is the Tony Award-winning director and choreographer behind some of Broadway's best screen to stage adaptations including Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, and more. He is also the creator and executive producer of Broadway Bares. Follow along with his projects on Twitter and don't forget to do it #fullout!

Jessica Vosk

@JessicaVosk

Jessica Vosk is best known for her turn on Broadway as Elphaba! Follow along for pictures of her dog Fred, hilarious tweets, fan interactions, belting, Bette, Celine, inspiration, and more!

Jim Caruso

@JimCaruso1

Jim Caruso is best known as the host of Cast Party and Broadway at Birdland. He's also the original "Mirfanda." Follow along for all things Birdland, Broadway, videos and more!

Jon Rua

@JonRua

Jon has been seen on Broadway in In the Heights, Hamilton, Spongebob Squarepants, Hands on a Hardbody, and has choreographed for Spongebob and The Cher Show. Follow along for awesome dance videos and more!

Jordan Fisher

@jordanfisher

Jordan made his Broadway debut in Hamilton and recently starred in Dear Evan Hansen before the shutdown. His Twitter account is full of behind the scenes stories, his latest obsessions, and his streaming highlights. Give him a follow!

Josh Gad

@joshgad

The hilarious Josh Gad is a delight to follow on Twitter. From Broadway to Disney to television and film, he's always weighing in on the latest news or providing us with excellent content with Olaf storytimes or his show Reunited Apart.

Josh Lamon

@JoshLamon

For all of your funny Twitter needs, you won't want to miss out from Josh Lamon's feed! Most recently starring in The Prom and Emojiland and host of the Josh Swallows Broadway podcast, Lamon's Twitter is full of hilarious social commentary, theater tidbits, and much more.

Joshua Henry

@joshuahenry20

Star of numerous musicals including Hamilton, Carousel, Shuffle Along, The Scottsboro Boys, and more, Joshua Henry is another theater star to give a follow to on Twitter! He's sharing his upcoming projects and latest music on his account that you don't want to miss.

Katherine Steele

@Kath_Steele

Katherine is the go-to theater YouTuber when it comes to general geekery, reactions to theater news, reviews, tips, and more! Give her Twitter a follow so you don't miss any of her latest videos and thoughts!

Kathryn Gallagher

@kathryng

Kathryn made her Broadway debut in Deaf West's revival of Spring Awakening and is currently in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway as Bella, a role that garnered her a Tony nomination. Follow along for music releases, reactions to Taylor Swift news, behind the scenes stories, and more!

Katie Jo

@katiejoyofosho

If you want a good laugh, you have to give Katie's Twitter a follow. Her video featuring her fiancé titled 'how to run offstage if you're a man in a musical' went viral in 2019 and she continues to share hilarious videos and great takes on the latest news.

Katori Hall

@KatoriHall

Katori's Broadway career is off to a fabulous start with her work on Tina: The Tina Turner Musical as book writer and producer. Follow along for behind the scenes stories, upcoming projects, and more!

Keala Settle

@kealasettle

She's one of the stars of The Greatest Showman, and has been seen on Broadway in Les Miserables, Waitress, Hands on a Hardbody, and Priscilla! Follow along for inspiration, love, and details on her upcoming projects!

Kelli O'Hara

@kelliohara

Kelli has graced the stage for many years including Kiss Me, Kate, The King and I, The Bridges of Madison County, South Pacific, The Light in the Piazza, and so much more. Follow along for her upcoming performances and projects!

Kelly Lynne D'Angelo

@kellylynnedang

Kelly is the mastermind behind Starry the Musical, a pop-rock musical about Vincent and Theo van Gogh. Follow along for her latest projects, updates on Starry, and the importance of Native representation in the media.

Kerry Butler

@KerryButlerNyc

Kerry has a long Broadway resume, most notably starring in Beetlejuice, Mean Girls, Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray, Little Shop of Horrors, and so many more! Follow along for her geek-out tweets over Broadway, theater, Disney, and more!

Kristin Chenoweth

@KChenoweth

A star of screen (big and small) and stage, Kristin Chenoweth is best known for creating the role of Glinda in Wicked. Follow along for upcoming projects, life updates, dog photos, funny videos, and more!

Laura Benanti

@LauraBenanti

Laura Benanti is a Tony Award winner for Gypsy, and most recently appeared on Broadway in She Loves Me. She's also appeared as Melania Trump on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and is behind the Homeschool Musical on HBOMax. Follow for mom tweets and fun of all sorts!

Laura Heywood

@BroadwayGirlNYC

She's Broadway Twitter's original fangirl! From interviews with stars to show history lessons, you'll learn a lot from Broadway Girl. Follow Laura Heywood for all things Broadway, NYC, and more!

Lea Salonga

@MsLeaSalonga

Lea Salonga made her West End and Broadway debuts in Miss Saigon and is the star of stage and screen. She recently appeared in Once On This Island Broadway. Follow along for all sorts of backstage fun, throwbacks, K-Pop, and more.

Lena Hall

@LenaRockerHall

Lena Hall is a Tony Award winner for her work in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. She's also appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots. Follow along for new music and more!

Lesli Margherita

@QueenLesli

An Olivier Award Winner for her work in Zorro, her majesty Lesli Margherita is likely most recognizable for her work on Broadway in Matilda and Dames At Sea. Follow along for laughs, love, and advice to the theatre kids from Auntie Lesli.

Leslie Odom Jr.

@leslieodomjr

Want to follow Leslie on Twitter? Don't wait for it! The Tony Award-winner shares his latest projects including upcoming films and music. Plus, he shares pictures of his lovely family with fellow Broadway actress Nicolette Robinson.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

@Lin_Manuel

Lin-Manuel Miranda created and starred in Hamilton and In the Heights. Keep up to date on his numerous upcoming projects! Follow along for Hamilton goodies, good causes, and more!

Lucy Moss

@MucyLoss

Lucy is the writer and director of Six: The Musical and recently director Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical. Follow along for theater tweets, upcoming projects, and more!

Michael Paulson

@MichaelPaulson

Michael Paulson is a theatre reporter for The New York Times. He was part of the Boston Globe team whose coverage of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church won the 2003 Pulitzer Prize. Follow along for all things New York theatre!

Michael R. Jackson

@TheLivingMJ

Michael is the genius behind the off-Broadway hit A Strange Loop, which won this year's Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Follow along for social commentary, reactions to the latest theater news, behind the scenes stories, and more.

Natalie Walker

@nwalks

Get ready for nonstop fun and hilariousness when you follow Natalie on Twitter. Known for her roles in Alice By Heart and Puffs, along with her 54 Below show with Bonnie Milligan, do yourself a favor and follow Natalie for some great tweets.

Natalie Weiss

@TheNatalieWeiss

The Breaking Down the Riffs beltress Natalie Weiss does not disappoint on Twitter! Give her a follow to keep up with her upcoming classes, incredible singing videos, and great tips and tricks!

Nik Walker

@NikkyWalks

Nik is not only a Broadway star in shows like Hamilton, Motown, and Ain't Too Proud, he's also one half of The Chaos Twins, streaming on BroadwayWorld! Keep up to date on the latest films he has enjoyed, commentary on all things Disney Parks, and much more.

Orfeh

@official_orfeh

What has Orfeh been up to? Give her a follow on Twitter and keep up with her classes, events, and Twitter thoughts! The Broadway star also loves to interact with fans about all things Legally Blonde, Pretty Woman, and more.

Patti LuPone

@PattiLuPone

THE Patti LuPone is on Twitter and she's another great Broadway star to check in on! Follow along for throwback pictures, upcoming projects, and the occasional basement tour.

Patti Murin

@PattiMurin

Patti Murin was recently on Broadway as Princess Anna in Frozen! Follow along for livetweets of The Bachelor, baby photos, dog photos, daily inspirations, and more!

Rachel Bloom

@Racheldoesstuff

Rachel Bloom is the star and creator of Crazy Ex Girlfriend on The CW. Follow along for hilarious tweets, upcoming projects, good causes, funny videos, and more!

Rachel Zegler

@rachelzegler

If you don't know Rachel yet, you're going to want to! She's about to take the world by storm as Maria in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story. From singing videos (her amazing Shallow cover went viral!) and all things Oscar Isaac to interacting with fans and providing excellent social commentary, you have to give her a follow.

Randy Rainbow

@RandyRainbow

Randy Rainbow is everyone's favorite musical political correspondent. He's a two-time Emmy nominee that always finds the best way to twist the latest news into a musical spectacular. Follow along so you don't miss his next viral video!

Renee Rapp

@reneemjrapp

Another 2018 Jimmy Award winner turned Broadway star, Renee recently made her Broadway debut as head plastic Regina George in Mean Girls. Follow along for covers, relatable tweets, and much more!

Rob McClure

@RobMcClure

Rob has graced the Broadway stage for years, in shows like Beetlejuice, Something Rotten!, Avenue Q, Chaplin, Honeymoon in Vegas, and the upcoming musical Mrs. Doubtfire as the nanny herself. Follow along for great commentary, upcoming projects, and the occasional Broadway conductor videos.

Ryan McCartan

@ryanmccartan

Ryan has had numerous standout roles both on and off Broadway as JD in Heathers, Fiyero in Wicked, Brad in Fox's Rocky Horror remake, and most recently as Hans in Frozen. Follow along for news on his latest music releases, upcoming projects, and his YouTube videos with girlfriend Samantha Fekete.

Samantha Barks

@SamanthaBarks

Star of the stage and screen, Samantha has been seen in Pretty Woman on Broadway, the Les Miserables film adaptation, and in the upcoming West End production of Frozen as Queen Elsa. Follow along for dog pics, latest projects, and more!

Seth Rudetsky

@SethRudetsky

Seth is a well-known musical director, artistic producer, conductor, book writer, musician, and so much more, but you might also know him as a SiriusXM host for their On Broadway station and co-host of the virtual talk show Stars in the House! Follow along for updates on The Seth Concert Series, retweets of the latest news, and fan interactions!

Stars in the House

@StarsInTheHouse

Stars in the House has been a life-saver during the Broadway shutdown, bringing together the biggest stars of theater, film, and television, all while fundraising for some amazing charities. At the time of this post, over $683,000 has been raised for The Actors Fund alone! Follow along for upcoming episodes, recaps, and more!

Stephanie J. Block

@StephanieJBlock

Stephanie J. Block has appeared on Broadway in Falsettos, Drood, Anything Goes, 9 t0 5, The Pirate Queen, Wicked, and The Boy From OZ. Follow along for adorable child photos, throwbacks, and more!

Susan Egan

@IAmSusanEgan

Susan Egan is Broadway's original Belle in Beauty and the Beast and a member of Broadway Princess Party! Follow along for all things Disney Princess, fun adventures, BATB memorabilia, upcoming projects, and more!

Taye Diggs

@TayeDiggs

Taye is known on Broadway for his roles in the original cast of Rent and stepping into the roles of Billy Flynn in Chicago, Fiyero in Wicked, and Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Follow along for motivational tweets and videos, and so much more!

The Actors Fund

@TheActorsFund

Theater fans are probably also aware of the amazing work The Actors Fund does every Broadway season in NYC and across the country. Get up-to-date info on fundraising events like Stars in the House, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical (the biggest fundraiser in the Fund's history!), concerts, and much more.

Will Roland

@will_roland

Will Roland has starred as Jared in Dear Evan Hansen and Jeremy in Be More Chill on Broadway. Follow along for all things DEH and BMC, hilarious banter with his friends, upcoming projects, and more!