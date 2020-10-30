9 Beth Malone Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!

Check out these 9 Beth Malone videos we can't stop watching!

Beth Malone is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!

Don't miss her performance on Sunday, November 1 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, November 2 at 3pm ET!

Want to see how the magic happens? With a purchase of a VIP package, you can also attend the soundcheck at 5pm on Sunday!

Performing the National Anthem at a Denver Broncos Game

I'm Going Back from Bells Are Ringing

The Life I Never Led from Sister Act

Ring of Keys from Fun Home

Someone Said by Dick Scanlan & Zina Goldrich

Ham4Ham Performance with Lin-Manuel Miranda and Roberta Colindrez

Can't Find My Way Home

Highlights from Matilda at The Muny

Highlights from Unsinkable Molly Brown at Transport Group

