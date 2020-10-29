Get a Special VIP Upgrade for Beth Malone's Virtual Concert This Weekend!
Beth Malone joins The Seth Concert Series this weekend!
See how the magic is made! Join Seth and Beth for an exclusive look at soundcheck at 5pm on Sunday to see how the magic is made. Get a sneak peek at the concert material with an authentic backstage feel behind-the-scenes.
Beth Malone stops by the Seth Concert Series on Sunday, November 1 at 8pm ET with a replay of the concert on Monday, November 2 at 3pm ET.
GET TICKETS
Beth Malone originated the leading role of Alison in the 2015 Tony Award winning musical Fun Home, which earned her a Tony nomination. She was most recently seen in the title role of the 2020 revival of The Unsinkable Molly Brown off-Broadway at The Transport Group, directed by Kathleen Marshall. For her performance as Molly Brown in that revitalized version of the Meredith Wilson classic musical, Beth was a 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award Honoree for Outstanding Actress in a Musical as well as a Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Prior to that, she was seen as the Angel in the Tony Award Winning Broadway revival of Angels in America. She originated the role of June Carter Cash in Ring of Fire on Broadway, as well as the roles of Betty Jean in The Marvelous Wonderettes and Alison in Bingo off-Broadway. Other Off-Broadway and Regional credits include Fun Home (The Public Theater), The Unsinkable Molly Brown (MUNY St. Louis, Denver Center), Sister Act (Alliance Theatre), Annie Get Your Gun (CMT). On film, Malone can be seen in Taylor Hackford's The Comedian, co-starring opposite Robert DeNiro and Edie Falco. Other film credits include Hick with Eddie Redmayne, Twist of Faith, The Interview, and the upcoming Brittany Runs A Marathon opposite Jillian Bell. Beth appeared as the recurring character of Claudia Monarch (a surrogate Rachel Maddow) on CBS' Braindead. Other television credits include Bull, The Good Wife, Reno 911, Judging Amy, Laying Low, What's On?, One Minute Soaps and the Fox pilot Second Nature. She is the author and star of the critically acclaimed one-woman show Beth Malone: So Far.
