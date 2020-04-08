Drama Desk Awards Will Be Announced Online, May 31

In light of the current uncertainty around the return date of New York theater, the Drama Desk organization announced today that the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards will adopt a revised season end date of March 11, and move forward with the release of nominations on April 21, and online announcement of winners on May 31.

These dates remain subject to change as events unfold in New York. Additional details on the winners announcement will be released in the weeks ahead.

"New York theater is caught in a moment of exceptional uncertainty. In the face of this, the mission of the Drama Desk - recognizing the thousands of artists and craftspeople who make up our community - has never been more urgent. We are committed to honoring the outstanding work of this season as best we can, with safety the highest priority," Charles Wright and David Barbour, Drama Desk Co-Presidents, said.

This year's Awards will be presented in honor of the life of William Wolf, former Drama Desk president and longtime film and theater critic, who died last month of complications related to the novel virus.

Additional details about the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards nominations and winners announcements will be determined as the situation allows and announced at a later date.

Founded in 1955, the Drama Desk Awards honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway. The Drama Desk Awards are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, publishers and broadcasters covering theater.

Sponsors for the 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards include The John Gore Organization, Jujamcyn Theatres, The Nederlander Organization, and The Shubert Organization.

The Drama Desk Awards are presented by the Drama Desk organization in partnership with Broadway Brands. Joey Parnes Productions will produce the ceremony, as it has since 2012.

Visit the Drama Desk Awards website for updated information as it becomes available.





