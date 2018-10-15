30 Designers Unite to Transform the Iconic Mask of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

The Phantom of the Opera, The Council of Fashion Designers of America and Bank of America have partnered to commemorate Broadway's longest-running musical with a unique project in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The Phantom of the Opera celebrated its unprecedented 30th Anniversary in New York City on January 26, 2018. To mark the occasion, 30 designers were tasked to transform the look of the iconic Phantom mask -originally designed by Maria Björnson and realized by milliner Rodney Gordon - in their own aesthetic vision for a one-of-a-kind mask.

Participating #PhantomFashion30 designers and brands are Badgley Mischka, Chloe Gosselin, Christian Roth, Dennis Basso, Edie Parker, Eugenia Kim, Gigi Burris, Ilesteva, Isabel and Ruben Toledo, Judith Leiber, Kendra Scott, Kenneth Cole, Lizzie Fortunato, Marchesa, Naeem Khan, Nick Graham, Nicole Miller, Pamella Roland, Paul Marlow, Rebecca Minkoff, Sachin & Babi, Sally LaPointe, Stephen Dweck, Swarovski, Tadashi Shoji, Tanya Taylor, Title of Work, Vivienne Tam, Wolk Morais, and Zang Toi.

Chloe Gosselin design

Dennis Basso design

Isabel Toledo design

Zang Toi design

The #PhantomFashion30 designs will be revealed during an exclusive invite-only event sponsored by Bank of America on Tuesday, October 30. Beginning Wednesday, October 31, the 30 masks will then go on display at the Museum of the City of New York for 30 days.

The one-of-a-kind creations will be up for bids during a special online auction from October 30 to November 30. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

"Fashion is as much a part of New York's cultural landscape as Broadway is," said Steven Kolb, President and CEO of the CFDA. "By teaming up with The Phantom of the Opera for its three-decade milestone, we are excited to bring a creative touch to the musical's famed mask while at the same time helping a cause that is important to the CFDA through Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. None of this would be possible without Bank of America's generous support."

"I am absolutely thrilled for Phantom to team up with the Council of Fashion Designers of America and Bank of America to create this unique event, which continues our 30th Anniversary celebrations," said Cameron Mackintosh, producer of The Phantom of the Opera. "I'm also delighted that it will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, whose vital work Phantom has proudly supported for three decades. We are especially grateful to Bank of America for their generous support and ongoing commitment to the Arts. I know that our beloved designer, the late genius Maria Björnson, would be honored to have her iconic design interpreted by these amazing designers and celebrated by the Fashion world."

"Our belief that the arts matter is what inspired us to sponsor this one-of-a-kind Broadway and fashion collaboration," said Connie Verducci, NYC market executive, Bank of America. "As part of our ongoing support of the arts, we're excited to not only host the reveal, but also to make it possible for a broader audience to view these creations at the Museum of the City of New York."

"Since its magnificent opening on Broadway 30 years ago, The Phantom of the Opera has played an integral role in making a difference for those living HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses," said Tom Viola, executive director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "This continued partnership with Broadway Cares, which now extends to CFDA through the generosity of Bank of America, underscores The Phantom company's commitment to helping those who've been marginalized and stigmatized. This extraordinary collaborative initiative will provide healthy meals and medication to those who would otherwise do without, and emergency assistance to even more facing life's challenges and crises."

"The Phantom of the Opera is an iconic New York production and we are delighted to celebrate its 30th year with Bank of America and CFDA," said Whitney Donhauser, President and Ronay Menschel Director of the Museum of the City of New York. "As an institution dedicated to documenting the city's past, present, and future, we know that Broadway is an integral part of New York's story. Our Theater Collection, with over 190,000 scripts, props, and other ephemera dating back to 1785, is a powerful resource and a testament to the significance of the stage in New York. We're honored to celebrate this vibrant community by hosting such a unique display."

