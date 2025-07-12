21st Annual 72 Hour Shootout Has Theatrical Premiere at Asian American International Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The wait is over! The 21st Annual 72 Hour Shootout - a global, adrenaline-fueled filmmaking competition that champions authentic representation and underrepresented voices - will celebrate its theatrical premiere on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 12:00 PM, at the stunning Regal Union Square (850 Broadway, New York, NY 10003) as part of the 48th Asian American International Film Festival (AAIFF).

The 72 Hour Shootout empowers storytellers across the world to create impactful short films in just three days. Each participating team includes at least one key production member and one lead actor of Asian descent, ensuring that AAPI creatives are not only present, but leading, both behind and in front of the camera.

This year's competition began on June 5 at 8:00 PM EST, when teams received a common theme and had just 72 hours to write, shoot, and edit their films. The result? A weekend of fierce creativity, visionary storytelling, and boundary-breaking collaboration.

Now, the judges have spoken, and the top films will make their big-screen debut at AAIFF, the nation's first and longest-running festival dedicated to Asian, Asian diaspora, and Pacific Islander cinema. Founded in 1978 by Asian CineVision, AAIFF has long championed diversity in media, offering a platform for legends like Wayne Wang, Mira Nair, Marilou Diaz-Abaya, and Ang Lee to debut their groundbreaking work.

The 72 Hour Shootout premiere will also feature the announcement of this year's Individual Awards, celebrating excellence in categories including:

Best Actor and Best Actress - Each will receive a One-on-One Mentorship with legendary casting director Marci Phillips

Best Screenwriter - Will receive a Mentorship with Jandiz Estrada Cardoso, Director of The Sundance Institute Episodic Program

Best Director, Best Cinematographer, Female Content Creator Award, and many more

Prizes include mentorships, cash awards, professional memberships, and invaluable industry connections. This year's generous sponsors include Asian CineVision, Batsu!, The Cre8sian Project, ScriptHop, NYWIFT (New York Women in Film & Television), and Solar Film/Video Productions.

Join us in celebrating a new generation of bold, diverse storytellers who are redefining the future of film.

Tickets are available now at: https://www.aaiff.org/aaiff48/72-hour-shootout