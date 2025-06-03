2025 Off Broadway Alliance Award Winners Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Off Broadway Alliance has revealed the winners of the 14th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2024-2025 season. The awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, June 24th at 2:00pm at Sardis.



Awards will be presented in five competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Revival, Best Solo Performance and Best Unique Theatrical Experience.

In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off-Broadway Awards will be presented to David Greenspan and Scott Morfee for their extraordinary contributions over many years. William Finn, Morgan Jenness, and Linda Lavin will be posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame. The Friend of Off-Broadway Award will be presented to Helen Shaw, theatre critic and writer at The New Yorker.



The 2025 Off Broadway Alliance Awards Nominations appear below with the winners shown in bold red font.



BEST MUSICAL

All the World's a Stage

Drag the Musical

Forbidden Broadway

Music City

The Big Gay Jamboree



BEST PLAY

Becoming Eve

Here There Are Blueberries

Table 17

The Light and the Dark

The Welkin



BEST REVIVAL

Cats

Ceremonies in Dark Old Man

Ghosts

Hold On To Me Darling

Orlando



BEST SOLO PERFORMANCE

300 Paintings

Grandiloquent

Hold Me In The Water

I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan

Vanya



BEST UNIQUE THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE

Ain't Done Bad

Mama I'm A Big Girl Now

Mindplay

My First Ex-Husband

Odd Man Out



The 2025 Off Broadway Alliance Awards Legend of Off Broadway, Off Broadway Hall of Fame, and Friend of Off Broadway Honorees and their bios appear below:



LEGEND OF OFF BROADWAY

David Greenspan

Scott Morfee



OFF BROADWAY HALL OF FAME

William Finn

Morgan Jenness

Linda Lavin



FRIEND OF OFF BROADWAY

Helen Shaw

