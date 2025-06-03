2025 Off Broadway Alliance Award Winners Revealed

Winners include All the World's a Stage, Becoming Eve, and more.
The Off Broadway Alliance has revealed the winners of the 14th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2024-2025 season. The awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday, June 24th at 2:00pm at Sardis.
Awards will be presented in five competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Revival, Best Solo Performance and Best Unique Theatrical Experience.
In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off-Broadway Awards will be presented to David Greenspan and Scott Morfee for their extraordinary contributions over many years. William Finn, Morgan Jenness, and Linda Lavin will be posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame. The Friend of Off-Broadway Award will be presented to Helen Shaw, theatre critic and writer at The New Yorker.
The 2025 Off Broadway Alliance Awards Nominations appear below with the winners shown in bold red font.
All the World's a Stage
Drag the Musical
Forbidden Broadway
Music City
The Big Gay Jamboree
Becoming Eve
Here There Are Blueberries
Table 17
The Light and the Dark
The Welkin
Cats
Ceremonies in Dark Old Man
Ghosts
Hold On To Me Darling
Orlando
300 Paintings
Grandiloquent
Hold Me In The Water
I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan
Vanya
Ain't Done Bad
Mama I'm A Big Girl Now
Mindplay
My First Ex-Husband
Odd Man Out
The 2025 Off Broadway Alliance Awards Legend of Off Broadway, Off Broadway Hall of Fame, and Friend of Off Broadway Honorees and their bios appear below:
William Finn
Morgan Jenness
Linda Lavin
