2025 Broadway Awards Season Calendar- All the Dates to Remember

78TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS

Named for Antoinette Perry, The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards originated in 1947 when the Wing established an awards program to celebrate excellence in the theatre.

Nominations: Thursday, May 1 (Time TBA)

Ceremony: Sunday, June 8 (8-11pm ET/5–8pm PT), hosted by Cynthia Erivo. The broadcast will air on CBS and streaming on Paramount+

Special Awards: TBA