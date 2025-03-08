2025 Broadway Awards Season Calendar- All the Dates to Remember

Stay up to date on when the 2025 awards nominations and ceremonies will take place.
The 2025 theatre awards season is here and keeping track of all of the important dates for the many ceremonies and their corresponding nomination announcements is no easy feat. Stay up to date on all the need-to-know facts with BroadwayWorld's full Awards Season Calendar below!
|
78TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS
Named for Antoinette Perry, The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards originated in 1947 when the Wing established an awards program to celebrate excellence in the theatre.
Nominations: Thursday, May 1 (Time TBA)
Ceremony: Sunday, June 8 (8-11pm ET/5–8pm PT), hosted by Cynthia Erivo. The broadcast will air on CBS and streaming on Paramount+
Special Awards: TBA
|
69TH ANNUAL DRAMA DESK AWARDS
The Drama Desk Awards honor outstanding achievement by professional theater artists on Broadway, Off Broadway, and Off Off Broadway. What sets the Drama Desk Awards apart is that they are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater.
Nominations: Wednesday, April 30 (time TBA)
Ceremony: Sunday, June 1 (6:45pm) at The Skirball Center for the Performing Arts
|
91ST ANNUAL DRAMA LEAGUE AWARDS
First awarded in 1922 and formalized in 1935, The Drama League Awards are the oldest theatrical honors in America. They are the only major theater awards chosen by a cross-section of the theater community - the industry professionals, producers, artists, audiences, and critics who are Drama League members nationwide.
Nominations: Tuesday, April 22 (11am) at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, hosted by Sarah Hyland and Orville Peck. Streamed live at BroadwayWorld.
Special Awards: Lea Salonga, Whitney White, Robert Greenblatt, Neil Meron, and Kate Navin and Audible Theater
|
75TH ANNUAL OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS
The Outer Critics Circle (OCC) is the official organization of writers on New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers and national publications.
Nominations: Monday, April 28 (time TBA)
Winners Announced: Monday, May 12
Ceremony: Thursday, May 22
|
40TH ANNUAL LORTEL AWARDS
The Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were created in 1985 by the Off-Broadway League. The Lortel Awards recognize excellence in Off-Broadway by honoring the invaluable contribution of artists to the theatre community.
Nominations: Wednesday, April 2 (Time TBA)
Ceremony: Sunday, May 4 (7pm) at The Skirball Center for the Performing Arts
Special Awards: Alice Childress, New Federal Theatre, Carol Fishman
|
79TH ANNUAL THEATRE WORLD AWARDS
The Theatre World Award remains the oldest award given to six actresses and six actors in recognition of their debut performance in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production.
Winners Announced: TBA
Ceremony: Monday, June 2 (7pm) hosted by Peter Filichia
|
7TH ANNUAL Chita Rivera AWARDS
Carrying the namesake of one of the great dance icons of the American musical theater, the mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence - past, present and future.
Nominations: Tuesday, April 29 (Time TBA)
Ceremony: Monday, May 19 (7:30pm) at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.
Special Awards: Ben Vereen
|
PULITZER PRIZE FOR DRAMA
The Pulitzer Prizes were established by Joseph Pulitzer, a Hungarian-American journalist and newspaper publisher, who left money to Columbia University upon his death in 1911.
Winner/Finalists Announced: Monday, May 5 (3pm ET)
|
14TH ANNUAL OFF BROADWAY ALLIANCE AWARDS
Since 2011, the Off Broadway Alliance Awards have honored the best commercial and not-for-profit Off Broadway shows that have opened in the past season.
Nominations: TBA
Winners Announced: TBA
|
89TH ANNUAL NEW YORK DRAMA CRITICS CIRCLE AWARDS
The New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, which has been awarded every year since 1936 to the best new play of the season (with optional awards for foreign or American plays, musicals and special achievements), is the nation's second-oldest playwriting award, after the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Winners Announced: TBA
Ceremony: TBA
