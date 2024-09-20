2024 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction- A Full Guide

The 2024 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will take place Sunday, September 22.
It's just days until one of the most anticipated events of the season for theater lovers. The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is about to take over the Theatre District and we have all info you need to prepare yourself for the big day!
The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is one of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' longest-held traditions. The event had its humble beginnings more than three decades ago with two tables set up by cast members of A Chorus Line outside their stage door in Shubert Alley.
This year's Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will take place on September 22 and runs from 10am to 7pm. Appearances at the Autograph Table and Photo Booth will take place from 11am to 2pm. Bidding for the silent auction items in Shubert Alley will take place begining at 5pm.
Find Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction tables on West 44th and West 45th Streets. The silent auction will be held in Shubert Alley, and the live auction in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.
Check out a full map below:
Broadway show tables at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction include & Juliet and Back to the Future: The Musical. They join the previously announced Aladdin; Cabaret; Hadestown; Hamilton; Hell’s Kitchen; Illinoise; The Lion King; MJ; The Notebook; Oh, Mary!; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Once Upon a Mattress; The Outsiders; Six; Suffs; Wicked and Off-Broadway’s Little Shop of Horrors and Titanique.
A special Curtain Call table will host unique mementos from shows that recently ended their runs, including Lempicka, The Phantom of the Opera, Sweeney Todd and more.
There are separate lines for the Autograph Table and the Photo Booth, just look for the signs. No photographs are allowed at the Autograph Table and no autographs at the Photo Booth. Be sure to arrive early, as some people begin to line up as early as an hour before the scheduled start time. A $30 donation is suggested to pass through the line each hour. You can have up to two items signed per actor.
The full schedule is as follows:
NOTE: Appearances subject to change.
11am – 12pm
Sonya Balsara
Gabriela Carrillo
Wayne Duvall
Jasmine Forsberg
Dorian Harewood
Vincent Jamal Hooper
Kimberly Marable
Elijah Rhea Johnson
Emma Pittman
Maryann Plunkett
Didi Romero
Adi Roy
Stark Sands
Michael James Scott
Dennis Stowe
12pm – 1pm
Jordan Fisher
Melora Hardin
Storm Lever
Sky Lakota-Lynch
Andrea Martin
Alyssa Milano
Isabelle McCalla
Paul Alexander Nolan
Maia Reficco
Michael Rishawn
Jason Schmidt
Kyle Selig
Max von Essen
Khaila Wilcoxon
Kara Young
1pm – 2pm
Nick Adams
Danny Burstein
James Carpinello
Eden Espinosa
Andrew Barth Feldman
Santino Fontana
Julie Halston
Jessica Hecht
Grey Henson
Sarah Hyland
Amber Iman
Donna Murphy
Jasmine Amy Rogers
Helen J. Shen
Joy Woods
Online bidding is now open on dozens of unique auction collectibles that will be featured in the silent and live auctions. Among the highlights are a private screening of the much-anticipated Wicked film, the opportunity to shadow a stage manager at The Lion King, a Rent guitar signed by Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp and a musical phrase from The Last Five Years, handwritten and signed by Jason Robert Brown.
Check out the full list of live auction lots and silent auction lots!
For Broadway fans who can’t attend the event in person, Broadway Cares is once again offering unique theatrical collectibles exclusively through FleaBay, our flea market-inspired eBay store. FleaBay lots will be listed at random intervals through the evening of Sunday, September 22. Visit the FleaBay store.
Last year’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised a record $1,237,179. Since 1987, the 37 editions of the event have raised more than $18.7 million.
Every dollar donated during the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will help ensure a safety net of services for those in the performing arts and help provide access to lifesaving medications, counseling, healthy meals, housing and more to those across the country living with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses.
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.
Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts and the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.
