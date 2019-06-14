2019 Ailey Spirit Gala Benefit Celebrating The 50th Anniversary Of The Ailey School Raises Over $1 Million

Led by Artistic Director Robert Battle, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 2019 Lincoln Center engagement continued last night with the star-studded Ailey Spirit Gala. The centerpiece of Ailey's engagement celebrated the 50th Anniversary of The Ailey School, the official school of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and a springboard for many notable artists - including more than 70% of the Company's dancers.

The benefit honored the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation for its longtime commitment to the Ailey organization, especially its transformative support of The Ailey School to launch lasting initiatives like the Ailey Athletic Boys scholarship program that introduces young male students into the world of dance. Honorary Chair was Lorraine Toussaint, a proud parent of an Ailey School student and award-winning actress whose recent projects include NBC's "The Village," Netflix's "She-Ra and the Princesses of Power," AMC's "Into the Badlands," and the recently released supernatural thriller "Fast Color." Gala Co-Chairs were Michele & Timothy Barakett, Tia Breakley-China & Robert China, Stephen Meringoff, Almaz & Marc S. Strachan and Daria L. & Eric J. Wallach; and Vice Chairs were Joy Altimare, Jaishri & Vikas Kapoor, and Leslie & Tom Maheras. Over $1 million was raised to support Ailey's extensive educational and training programs for young people, including AileyCamp and scholarships to The Ailey School.

Guests experienced a powerful one-night-only performance that united all parts of the Ailey organization, featuring a special tribute to The Ailey School's impact choreographed by Ailey II Artistic Director Troy Powell. Entitled Testimony, the piece d'occasion follows a young boy from an Arts In Education program to the Company, which parallels the inspiring journeys of Powell - who was discovered by Mr. Ailey at an outreach activity at age 9 and awarded a scholarship to The Ailey School, before dancing with both companies and later leading the junior company - and features Ailey dancer Solomon Dumas - who was introduced to dance at AileyCamp Chicago and has participated in all parts of the organization. The work includes five sections: talented students from The Ailey School's Junior Division in "The Beginning" and Professional Division in "Perseverance," former AileyCampers from New York and Newark in "Home," rising stars of Ailey II in "Life Lessons," and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Solomon Dumas in "Legacy." Following an excerpt from Rennie Harris' acclaimed street dance work Lazarus, the performance culminated with a memorable Revelations finale.

Prominent figures in the worlds of entertainment, business, philanthropy, and politics attended the gala, including The Blonds, Legendary Damon, Judith Jamison, Zadie Smith, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Darren Walker, Emil Wilbekin, Kehinde Wiley, and others. After the performance, Ailey's Board of Trustees and more than 750 guests joined for a soiree on the promenade with musical stylings from DJ M.O.S.

Ailey's Lincoln Center engagement continues with three special programs - Bold Visions, Trailblazers, Timeless Ailey - including Ailey Pride Night, a Family Matinee with a free Q&A with Ailey dancers, and a Family Pride Father's Day Matinee. The season will close with a special evening honoring dance-world legend Carmen De Lavallade. For the comprehensive season press release, with details on the programs and repertory, click here.

Fox Searchlight recently announced that Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk) will direct its untitled film based on the life and work of Alvin Ailey, who founded The Ailey School in 1969 to bring world-class professional dance training and artistic leadership to the next generation of performing artists. In addition to becoming renowned members of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, former Ailey School students have forged successful careers around the globe in education, concert and commercial dance, award-winning Broadway shows, including Hamilton and The Lion King, prominent films and television series like Black Panther and Pose, and The Radio City Rockettes. The Ailey School has trained many notable artists over the years, from "Queen of Pop" Madonna to recent Tony nominees Ephraim Sykes (Ain't Too Proud), Camille A. Brown and Tarrell Alvin McCraney (Choir Boy). The Ailey School's momentous 50th Anniversary will continue through Ailey's New York City Center fall/winter season with an array of special opportunities, including a creative residence for emerging and established choreographers, the Ailey Students Ailey Professionals (ASAP) mentoring program, master classes featuring the opportunity to learn from living legend and Ailey's Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison, a series of workshops, panel discussions with distinguished alumni, and additional activities to be announced.

Kicking off during Ailey's Lincoln Center engagement, Ailey Extension invites movers from all walks of life to try over 25 free dance and fitness classes during NYC Dance Week (June 13-22). For more information on Ailey Extension's NYC Dance Week activities, click here.





