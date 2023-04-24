Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
& JULIET to Perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS Tomorrow

The production is currently playing to sold-out audiences at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street).

Apr. 24, 2023  

The cast of & Juliet will perform on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS tomorrow, April 25.

The episode will air tomorrow, Tuesday, April 25, at 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET on NBC. It will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

The episode will also feature an interview with Nathan Lane, who stars in Pictures From Home on Broadway and in the new film Beau Is Afraid.

Last year, the production performed "Problem" and "Can't Feel My Face" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Watch the performance here.

The new musical features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Max Martin, a book by the Emmy-winning writer from "Schitt's Creek," David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Emmy-Award winner Jennifer Weber.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a SECOND CHANCE at life and love - on her terms.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, all written by Max Martin and his collaborators, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is," "Can't Stop the Feeling," and many more.






